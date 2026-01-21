Korean music fourth most streamed globally in 2025
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 15:01
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Korean music was the fourth most streamed around the world in 2025, according to the latest data.
Korea placed fourth in global music data analytics company Luminate's 205 Year-End Music Report, which records the streaming volume of artists in countries outside their own. The United States ranked first, followed by Britain and Canada.
Luminate and its exclusive partner in the Korean market, KreatorsNetwork, will also jointly host the “2026 Music Data Summit” at cultural space Ktown4u Coex in southern Seoul on Feb. 6 to share trends in the global music market and the specific data behind them.
In particular, the event will provide an in-depth analysis of the Japanese market, which continues to show solid growth, with premium streaming up 10.3 percent on year.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
