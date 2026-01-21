Upcoming Netflix series will follow creation of new HYBE K-pop group
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 14:54
LIM JEONG-WON
Netflix will create a new series showing the creation of a new HYBE coed group to follow in the footsteps of global project Katseye, the K-pop powerhouse said Wednesday.
HYBE America has entered a partnership with Chow, a YouTuber with 130 million subscribers, along with Netflix, to jointly produce the series, according to the K-pop subsidiary.
The upcoming series centers on aspiring idols who enroll in an arts academy and form a coed group, charting their growth through music, friendship and competition.
The project builds on the storytelling style Chow established through his hit YouTube series “Alan’s Universe,” which explores teenage relationships, values and coming-of-age themes and garners more than 1 billion views per month across his channel.
Cast members from the Netflix series will debut original music through the project, effectively launching their careers as recording artists as the story unfolds.
HYBE previously launched girl group Katseye through the audition project “The Debut: Dream Academy” (2023), with the behind-the-scenes process documented in the Netflix series “Pop Star Academy: Katseye” (2024).
This new series marks the next phase of a global partnership HYBE America signed with Chow in April last year, now expanded to include Netflix as a coproducer.
“Our groundbreaking project brings together extraordinary creative talent across Netflix and HYBE America to launch a pioneering new franchise for the next generation,” Chow said in a press release. “Together with world-class teams who consistently shape culture on a global scale, our mission is to set a new standard for storytelling: designed to inspire creativity, spark joy and impart timeless life lessons for audiences worldwide.”
James Shin, president of film and television at HYBE America, said the series would serve as a “culture-defining model for how pop groups are created.”
“With a proven visionary like Alan, who is at the forefront of the creator ecosystem, we’re setting out to produce a groundbreaking series that expands audiences, possibilities and how fandom is built from day one,” said Shin.
