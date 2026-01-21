 YG Entertainment opens 'Special Audition: Go! Debut' in search of new stars
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

YG Entertainment opens 'Special Audition: Go! Debut' in search of new stars

Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 15:34
YG Entertainment poster advertises an audition for new trainees from Jan. 21 to Feb. 28. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

YG Entertainment poster advertises an audition for new trainees from Jan. 21 to Feb. 28. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
YG Entertainment is looking for talent to create the next Blackpink and Treasure. Chief producer and founder Yang Hyun-suk will personally oversee the selection.
 
The K-pop agency has opened auditions for applicants of all genders and nationalities born between 2007 and 2015, YG Entertainment said Wednesday.
 

Related Article

Yang, who oversaw the debut of groups like Big Bang, 2NE1, Winner and BabyMonster, will take part in the entire judging process, according to YG.
 
Applications can be submitted on the YG Audition website through Feb. 28. Applicants must submit a video no longer than one minute highlighting the talent of their choice: singing, dancing, rapping, visuals or other star qualities.
 
Called the "2026 YG Special Audition: Go! Debut," the audition is YG Entertainment's first special audition in around a year, since the 2025 YG National Audition Tour last January. The agency opens monthly online auditions.
 
The agency will "go beyond trainee recruitment" and look for "artists who will shape the future of the global K-pop market" in this batch of auditions, YG said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags yg entertainment audition k-pop

More in K-pop

New and rare 'crossover' duo dodree aims to fuse K-pop with traditional Korean sounds

YG Entertainment opens 'Special Audition: Go! Debut' in search of new stars

Korean music fourth most streamed globally in 2025

Upcoming Netflix series will follow creation of new HYBE K-pop group

G-Dragon's fan meet and greet expands to Japan, Thailand

Related Stories

SM Entertainment seeks next K-pop stars with new global audition

K-artists to be managed like K-pop stars under YG Plus

K-pop powerhouses YG, JYP to hold auditions throughout Korea early next year

HYBE to recruit talent for subsidiaries with joint auditions, applications available online

SBS to launch new boy band audition show 'B:My Boyz' in June
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)