G-Dragon's fan meet and greet expands to Japan, Thailand

Upcoming Netflix series will follow creation of new HYBE K-pop group

Korean music fourth most streamed globally in 2025

YG Entertainment opens 'Special Audition: Go! Debut' in search of new stars

New and rare 'crossover' duo dodree aims to fuse K-pop with traditional Korean sounds

Related Stories

SM Entertainment seeks next K-pop stars with new global audition

K-artists to be managed like K-pop stars under YG Plus

K-pop powerhouses YG, JYP to hold auditions throughout Korea early next year

HYBE to recruit talent for subsidiaries with joint auditions, applications available online

SBS to launch new boy band audition show 'B:My Boyz' in June