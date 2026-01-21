YG Entertainment opens 'Special Audition: Go! Debut' in search of new stars
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 15:34
- KIM JU-YEON
YG Entertainment is looking for talent to create the next Blackpink and Treasure. Chief producer and founder Yang Hyun-suk will personally oversee the selection.
The K-pop agency has opened auditions for applicants of all genders and nationalities born between 2007 and 2015, YG Entertainment said Wednesday.
Yang, who oversaw the debut of groups like Big Bang, 2NE1, Winner and BabyMonster, will take part in the entire judging process, according to YG.
Applications can be submitted on the YG Audition website through Feb. 28. Applicants must submit a video no longer than one minute highlighting the talent of their choice: singing, dancing, rapping, visuals or other star qualities.
Called the "2026 YG Special Audition: Go! Debut," the audition is YG Entertainment's first special audition in around a year, since the 2025 YG National Audition Tour last January. The agency opens monthly online auditions.
The agency will "go beyond trainee recruitment" and look for "artists who will shape the future of the global K-pop market" in this batch of auditions, YG said.
