'Lore Olympus' webcomic gets animated series on Amazon Prime Video

“Lore Olympus” (2017-24), a romance webcomic that reimagines the Greek myth of Persephone and Hades in a modern setting, is being adapted into an animated series for Amazon’s Prime Video.
Amazon MGM Studios greenlit the award-winning series created by Rachel Smythe, with the animation set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 regions worldwide, according to Webtoon Entertainment on Wednesday. A premier date has not been released.
Smythe started publishing "Lore Olympus" in 2017 before relaunching the series on Webtoon Canvas in 2018.
The story is a modern retelling of the romantic relationship between Hades, the Greek god of the underworld, and Persephone, the goddess of Spring. In the myth, Hades abducts Persephone to the underworld and tricks her into marriage.
In "Lore Olympus," Hades is the CEO of Underworld Corp., a large company that manages the souls of the dead. He meets Persephone, portrayed as a kind and naive newcomer to the kingdom of Olympus, after she becomes an intern at Underworld Corp.
The series ended in June 2024 after three seasons and 280 episodes as one of the most-read webcomics on the platform. Its global view count on Webtoon is currently more than 1.8 billion.
The animated series will be produced by Webtoon Productions and The Jim Henson Company. Julia Cooperman, known for working on "Colony" (2016-18), "Pantheon" (2022-23) and "Willow" (2022-23), will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. It will be the first-ever adult animated series to come from The Jim Henson Company, founded by the creators of "Sesame Street" (1969-) and known for producing films like "Labyrinth" (1986).
"We can't wait to share this frisky, soulful and timely reimagining of Persephone and Hades' story with new audiences and longtime readers alike," said Cooperman through Webtoon's news release. "My fascination with Greek mythology has spanned grade school libraries and college seminars. Reading Lore Olympus, I was reminded of the enduring power of these tales, which echo through so much of our modern-day storytelling."
"With stunning artwork, rich storytelling, and unforgettable characters, 'Lore Olympus' and Rachel Smythe have built a passionate global fandom clamoring for more," said David Madden, President of Webtoon Productions.
“Through her beautiful and creative Lore Olympus, Rachel Smythe has created a new approach to the Greek myth of Persephone that is as relevant today as ever, and features the kind of vibrant world-building that we find deeply inspiring," said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company and an executive producer on the show.
