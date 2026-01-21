 Netflix celebrates 10 years in Korea, announces new K-content lineup at Seoul event
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 17:02
Participants at the "Next on Netflix 2026 Korea" event pose for a photo before the event at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 21. From left, chef Anh Sung-jae, actors Son Ye-jin, Jeon Do-yeon, Nam Joo-hyuk and Park Eun-bin [NETFLIX]

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled its 2026 lineup of Korean content, bringing actors, creators and executives together in Seoul to signal its continued bet on Korea as a global production hub. 
 
The event, titled “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea,” marked 10 years since the streaming company launched in the country. Held at Conrad Seoul, it featured appearances by stars including Son Ye-jin, Nam Joo-hyuk, Jeon Do-yeon and Park Eun-bin, as well as chef Anh Sung-jae of the hit series "Culinary Class Wars" (2024-). 
 

Related Article

 
Executives used the occasion both to celebrate past successes and to outline Netflix’s plans for the coming year. 
 
“Ten years in Korea feels like a miracle,” said Kang Dong-han, Netflix’s vice president of Korean content, at the event held at Conrad Seoul on Wednesday. “It’s a miracle made by Korean creators and crews at the very front lines.”
 
“It still amazes us that Korean-language content, used by just 0.6 percent of the world, is now the second most watched language on Netflix,” said Kang.
 
The event doubled as both a celebration and a statement of intent. Kang pointed to more than 210 Korean titles landing in Netflix’s global Top 10 over the past five years, then made the company’s next move clear.  
 
“We’ll keep investing long term,” Kang said. “And we’ll keep widening the door for new creators.”
 
The stars of some of Netflix’s most watched shows, including chef Anh, actors Son, Nam, Jeon and Park, teased some of 2026’s headline projects.
 
Kang Dong-han, Netflix’s vice president of Korean content, speaks on stage at the "Next on Netflix 2026 Korea" event held at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 21. [NETFLIX]

“One of the projects I am involved in, the upcoming film ‘Possible Love,’ is about two couples from opposite worlds colliding,” said Jeon. “Their ordinary lives start to crack. I got to try action and black comedy and sharing that with a global audience felt special.”
 
“It was already meaningful just to work with director Choi Jung-kyu,” said Nam, who stars in the upcoming drama series “The East Palace.” “And appearing alongside Hollywood actors in one lineup video was new territory for me.”
 
Son referenced another upcoming series, “The Scandal,” where she plays a “dangerous and provocative woman” set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
 
“What I hope global viewers notice is the beauty of Joseon, the colors, the empty space, the hanok [Korean traditional buildings],” said Son.
 
Participants at the "Next on Netflix 2026 Korea" event are seen on stage at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 21. Second from left to right, actors Jeon Do-yeon, Nam Joo-hyuk, Son Ye-jin, Park Eun-bin and chef Anh Sung-jae [NETFLIX]

“The work I participated in, ‘The Wonder Fools,’ is set in 1999, when doomsday fears were everywhere,” said Park, introducing the series. “My character, Chaeni, is playful and chaotic. She’s very lovable. Please root for her.”
 
Anh said filming “Culinary Class Wars” was “very fun” for him, adding that “discovering chefs we didn’t know before was the best part.”
 
“If this show made people curious about food and restaurants, and that’s something I’m truly grateful for,” said Anh.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
