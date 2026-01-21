Black Eagles to hold air show in Saudi Arabia after refueling in Japan

The Air Force's aerobatic flight team will stage an air show in Saudi Arabia next month after making a stopover in Japan for refueling, officials said Wednesday.The Black Eagles team plans to participate in the World Defense Show 2026, an international defense exhibition in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Feb. 8 to 12, according to the Air Force.The aerobatic flight team will make a layover in Okinawa, Japan, after departing from a base in Wonju, Gangwon, on Jan. 28.At Japan's Naha air base, the Black Eagles will refuel and hold an exchange event with Japan's Blue Impulse aerobatic flight team, according to the armed forces.In November, Korea's plan to participate in an air show in the United Arab Emirates fell through after Japan refused to allow the flight team to refuel in Okinawa, citing the team's T-50B aircraft training near Dokdo. Japan has made territorial claims over Korea's easternmost islets.The Air Force said its discussions with Tokyo over the Black Eagles' refueling in Japan went smoothly this time.The move comes as the leaders of Korea and Japan agreed to advance "future-oriented cooperation" through reciprocal leader-level visits dubbed shuttle diplomacy after their summit talks in Japan's Nara earlier this month.Meanwhile, for the upcoming air show, the armed service plans to deploy nine T-50B aircraft, four C-130 transport planes and some 120 personnel, showcasing a total of 24 high-skill aerial maneuvers daily from Feb. 9.It marks the first time that the Black Eagles will take part in a defense exhibition in the Middle East.Yonhap