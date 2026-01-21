 Prime minister to visit U.S. this week to meet with senior officials, possibly Vance
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 11:03
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok bangs the gavel during a Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Jan. 13. [YONHAP]

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok will visit the United States this week to meet with senior U.S. officials and lawmakers, his office said on Wednesday, including a possible meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
 
Kim will visit Washington and New York from Thursday to Monday on his first overseas trip as prime minister and will meet with Korean residents in the country.
 

“This visit is expected to positively contribute to the stable maintenance and strengthening of Korea-U.S. relations,” his office said in a press release.
 
Sources said a meeting with Vance is being arranged, which would allow the two sides to discuss ongoing tariff and trade issues.



