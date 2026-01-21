Homes, offices of 3 suspects raided over alleged drone flights to North Korea

A joint team of police and military investigators on Wednesday raided the homes and offices of three suspects accused of flying drones into North Korea, police said.The team began carrying out search and seizure warrants against the three civilian suspects on charges of violating the Aviation Safety Act as of 8 a.m., according to the National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation.The joint investigation launched last week after North Korea claimed South Korea infringed on its sovereignty with drone incursions in September and on Jan. 4. South Korea's military has denied involvement, saying it does not operate the drone models in question.Police said they would conduct a thorough investigation while keeping all possibilities open but declined to identify the suspects.The raid comes after a 30-something graduate student, surnamed Oh, claimed to have flown the drones himself in a media interview aired last Friday. The team also questioned a civilian suspect over the alleged incursions the same day.The two, who attended the same university in Seoul, have been found to have worked at the presidential office under former President Yoon Suk Yeol and co-founded a drone manufacturing startup with university support in 2024.Yonhap