North's denuclearization 'ideal' but unrealistic for now, Lee says in presser
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 18:54
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
"Denuclearization is necessary and ideal, but will North Korea actually give up its nuclear weapons?" Lee said, speaking to reporters at the Blue House in central Seoul. "The most realistic thing is to negotiate a halt, while providing some reward as a first step."
Lee pointed to the urgency of resuming negotiations with Pyongyang in light of its ever-growing nuclear arsenal, noting that North Korea has the capacity to produce up to 20 new nuclear weapons each year.
"It's difficult for stark reality and desirable ideals to coexist," Lee said. "Even now, enough nuclear material to make 10 to 20 nuclear weapons a year is being produced."
Pointing to the need for a phased approach to negotiations, Lee called for disarmament first, then, in the "long run, move toward denuclearization."
Lee said one day in the future, Pyongyang will secure the nuclear weapons systems necessary to maintain its regime, as well as the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology that can "threaten the entire world, including the United States." He pointed out that if there are any leftover pieces of its nuclear arsenal, they will be exported overseas and "put the entire world in danger."
Lee said that he has shared the same message with both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Likewise, Lee pointed out that it would be "in North Korea's interest to halt production of nuclear material," saying "no one will lose out" this way. After that, he said there can be disarmament negotiations and, "in the long run, move toward denuclearization."
He noted that South has "no nuclear weapons, and has no intention of possessing them in the future," thus "if only the North were free of nuclear weapons, the Korean Peninsula would be denuclearized."
Lee has previously proposed a three-stage phased denuclearization approach comprised of freezing, reducing and eventually dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. He has also pushed for comprehensive dialogue with North Korea centered on "exchange," "normalization" and "denuclearization," dubbed the "END initiative."
During the press conference, Lee called for a "pragmatic approach" toward Pyongyang to "acknowledge reality."
Lee also noted that Trump is a "unique individual" who "could be very helpful in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue" as he has kept the door open for North-U.S. dialogue.
"President Trump's style could be helpful in engaging with Chairman Kim Jong-un," Lee said, saying he himself would serve as a pacemaker because it's difficult for him to play peacemaker directly.
Lee also addressed the allegations of a civilian drone infiltrating North Korea, calling it "a very serious matter" that must be "thoroughly investigated."
Earlier this month, North Korea accused South Korea of drone incursions on Jan. 4 and in September of last year. South Korea's military denied involvement, and civilians are being investigated over the flying of drones over the North.
Lee noted that North Korea might be confused that more drone incursions occurred even after the change in government, despite his message of "dialogue, communication, cooperation, peace and stability."
Lee addressed criticism of his stance and said, "I'm not siding with North Korea. I'm empathizing with them."
"As a 'pacemaker,' I will make every diplomatic effort to ensure that North-U.S. talks can take place as soon as possible and also create conditions for the resumption of inter-Korean talks," Lee said.
He also pledged to work toward restoring the inter-Korean military agreement of Sept. 19, 2018, signed during a summit between then-President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang to "prevent accidental clashes between the South and the North and build political and military trust."
Lee said he will continue to pursue "creative solutions that will benefit both the South and the North." He added that his government will "promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and take meaningful steps toward a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula" based on a strong South Korea-U.S. alliance, a powerful and self-reliant national defense and pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests.
During the press conference, Lee also addressed his back-to-back visits to China to meet with Xi and to Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier this month.
"My meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was truly fruitful," he said, adding he believed it "served as a significant turning point in improving relations between our two countries."
Lee suggested the possibility of military and security cooperation with China based on building mutual trust. He added that "the horizon for human exchanges in areas such as cultural exchange and tourism has significantly expanded."
Regarding continued underlying disputes with Japan over historical issues stemming from its 1910-45 colonial rule over Korea, Lee said, "We must also be considerate of one another. By being considerate, I hope we can find a mutually beneficial path, one that benefits everyone, in this challenging international environment."
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)