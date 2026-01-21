More in North Korea

North's denuclearization 'ideal' but unrealistic for now, Lee says in presser

Homes, offices of 3 suspects raided over alleged drone flights to North Korea

North Korea's Kim Jong-un praises rebuilt Onpho hot spring resort

North Korea's Kim agreed to visit Seoul in 2018 but canceled day before announcement due to security concerns

224 North Korean defectors enter South last year, slightly down from 2024