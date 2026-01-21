Lee slams political-religious collusion as 'path to national ruin' in New Year's press conference
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 17:54
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Lee said that the "systematic use of religious beliefs as a political tool is unacceptable" as he addressed allegations that the Unification Church and the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, pseudoreligious organizations comparable to cults, have been accused of colluding with politicians and election meddling.
During his New Year's press conference, Lee unveiled a blueprint for his national growth strategy and reforms for his second year in office as he addressed some 160 Korean and foreign reporters at the Yeongbingwan state guesthouse at the Blue House in central Seoul.
When asked by a reporter about religious-political collusion, Lee called such activities "equivalent to an act of rebellion, pointing guns at the people," stressing that they "must be punished sternly."
The Unification Church has been accused of bribing politicians from both ruling and opposition parties and intervening in primaries and election nominations. Shincheonji has been accused of mobilizing its followers to join the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) en masse ahead of the 2022 presidential election in an effort to influence its primary process, which eventually led to the nomination of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Last week, Korea's religious leaders, in a meeting with Lee, asked the president to disband "illegitimate, heretical religious organizations."
During his New Year's press conference, Lee also addressed a range of concerns over Korea's economic growth and its currency's weakness. This comes as the Korean won has weakened to 1,480 won against the dollar on Wednesday.
Lee said that if there were any special measures available, "they would have already been taken," but pledged that the government will continue to make every effort to stabilize the foreign exchange rate.
Financial authorities expect the won to strengthen to around the 1,400 won level in one or two months, Lee said, vowing to take measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market.
He assured that "this is not a phenomenon unique to Korea" and noted that the Korean won has devalued less than the Japanese yen and is "holding up relatively well" in comparison.
Lee highlighted five key strategies: regionally-led growth; growth for all; growth based on safety; growth led by culture; and growth supported by peace.
Lee reiterated the urgency of achieving a "great leap forward through a great transformation," as existing growth strategies can't guarantee the country's future development. Lee stressed that he will combat irregularities and unfair practices and also firmly pursue reform of the prosecution.
"Unless the institutions of power entrusted with the people's authority work for the people, it will be difficult to correct injustices, privilege and irregularities," Lee said. "There is no such thing as an overnight reform."
Lee noted that prosecutorial reform is not to "take away power from the prosecution" but to "properly punish perpetrators so that victims of unjust crimes can receive redress and to ensure that suspects do not pay a price more harshly than their crimes." He also hinted at the possibility of allowing prosecutors to conduct supplementary investigations within a limited scope under special circumstances.
Addressing a question on the relocation of a project to build the world's largest chip cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi, Lee said that companies don't move "just because politicians ask" them to, saying that they will weigh financial benefits.
The site of the chip complex in Yongin has become the center of political debate after Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan recently called for reconsidering the location due to the area's lack of electricity supply.
Lee said the completion of the large-scale Yongin semiconductor cluster plan is still far off, and that he can't "overturn the government's policy decision now."
"If a company can make money, it will do so even if its parents don't ask," Lee said, adding that companies will choose their location based on their profits, regardless of what they are told.
"No government can beat the market, but no market can beat the government," he added.
Regarding a question on implementing tax measures to control housing prices, Lee said, "Taxes are a means of securing national finances, and it is not desirable to divert them to regulatory purposes," adding that this would be "best used as a last resort."
When asked by a reporter about his views on the construction of new nuclear power plants, a politically divisive issue, Lee said the matter should be "an open-ended decision taking into consideration necessity, safety and public opinion."
He noted that "recklessly reversing policies simply because the administration has changed is detrimental to policy stability and sustainability."
The New Year's press conference lasted 173 minutes, exceeding the allotted 90 minutes and was the longest to date. Lee accepted 25 questions from reporters.
The press conference was interspersed with some of Lee's usual banter with reporters and his aides.
This included a moment when Lee was asked about close presidential aides quitting their posts to run in the June 3 local elections and whether he could part with them so easily.
A journalist pointed to the president's reported special friendship and "mutual love" with chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, to which Lee joked, "gross," garnering laughter from reporters and aides.
Lee then assured the audience, "I love everyone."
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)