Bitter, extreme cold expected through Sunday as authorities emphasize caution
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 17:58
Korea is facing its strongest cold wave of the winter, with forecasters warning that the extreme cold will persist through the weekend and pose heightened risks to public health.
Temperatures in Seoul are expected to fall to minus 14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday, the coldest thermometer reading of the season. Subzero conditions below minus 10 degrees are forecast to continue through Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
On Wednesday morning, Seoul recorded a low of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest temperature so far this winter and colder than the previous day’s record. Strong winds pushed the perceived temperature down to nearly minus 18 degrees.
Conditions are expected to worsen on Thursday. Parts of the greater Seoul area could see temperatures drop to minus 18 degrees, with wind chills pushing the perceived temperature down to nearly minus 24 degrees.
Meteorologists attribute the prolonged cold to a powerful upper-level low-pressure system stationed north of the Korean Peninsula. The system is drawing Arctic air, with temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees, southward.
“As the upper-level low rotates counterclockwise, it continues to funnel cold air toward Korea,” said Woo Jin-kyu, a senior forecaster at the weather agency. “Colder air, around minus 35 to minus 40 degrees, will move in from late afternoon, driving temperatures even lower.”
Forecasters said temperatures are likely to remain below seasonal averages through the end of the month.
Health officials warned that prolonged cold spells significantly increase mortality risks, particularly among older adults. According to the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences, when Seoul’s daily low falls below minus 11.9 degrees, the number of deaths from illness rises by 7.1 percent the following day.
For people aged 65 and older, the increase reaches 11.6 percent.
Deaths from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases rise sharply about five days after extreme cold sets in, increasing by 12.3 percent. Deaths from respiratory illnesses, including influenza, increase by 22.3 percent three days after a cold wave begins.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 215 cases of cold-related illness nationwide between Dec. 1 and Monday, including seven deaths. That represents an 8 percent increase from the same period last winter. Officials said the sustained cold could push the numbers higher.
“Older adults make up a large share of cold-related illness cases again this year,” said Lim Seung-kwan, the agency’s commissioner. He urged people to wear insulated clothing and for caregivers to closely monitor seniors and those with existing health conditions.
While much of the country battles extreme cold, southwestern regions face another threat. Heavy snow warnings are in effect along the western coast of Jeolla and in the mountainous areas of Jeju Island.
Forecasters said snowfall could reach one to three centimeters (0.4 to 1.2 inches) per hour through Wednesday morning, with heavier accumulation in higher elevations.
The weather agency warned of possible damage to livestock facilities, greenhouses and weak structures. Drivers were urged to prepare winter equipment and exercise caution on snow-covered roads.
BY CHUN KWON-PIL, KIM NAM-YOUNG
