Day care center driver killed trying to stop rolling bus
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 16:31
A day care center bus driver died Tuesday after a parked bus began rolling down a sloped parking lot and pinned the driver beneath the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. near the day care center's parking lot in Gimpo, Gyeonggi.
Emergency responders found the driver unresponsive and transported them to a nearby hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.
The driver reportedly noticed the 25-seat bus rolling toward a nearby road from the sloped parking area and attempted to stop the vehicle with their body, according to police.
The driver became pinned beneath the bus during the attempt. The bus slid about 10 meters (33 feet) before crashing into a vehicle that had stopped at a traffic light and coming to a halt.
“We are investigating whether the bus’s parking brake was engaged at the time of the accident,” a police official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)