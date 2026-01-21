Ex-prime minister stoic as judge hands down 23-year sentence for abetting insurrection
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 19:50
“The defendant is sentenced to 23 years in prison.”
As Presiding Judge Lee Jin-gwan finished delivering the verdict in a 70-minute sentencing, the air was still in Courtroom 417 at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.
The 23-year term was eight years heavier than what prosecutors had sought: 15 years. At Wednesday’s hearing, attention in the courtroom focused less on the defendant — former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo — and more on the man on the bench.
Lee took direct aim at former President Yoon Suk Yeol, calling the martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, "a so-called palace coup by Yoon and his followers,” and criticizing those who insist the “so-called enlightenment martial law — a claim that is unconstitutional and illegal — was justified.”
Yoon, who faces charges as the alleged ringleader of an insurrection, is being tried in a separate case overseen by Presiding Judge Ji Gui-yeon of the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 25.
Lee went on to say that the insurrection ended within hours “because of the courage of citizens who protected the National Assembly against armed soldiers."
Han, by contrast, showed little expression as he stood in court wearing a black suit and green tie. He remained silent even after hearing the 23-year sentence. When Lee asked whether he wanted any portion of acquittals for two charges published in the government gazette, Han replied only, “Not particularly.”
Han’s attorney, seated beside him, was expressive as the court moved through findings of guilt and innocence, repeatedly pressing a hand to the brow or staring up at the ceiling. At one point, the lawyer took out a handkerchief and dabbed at the eyes.
After the sentencing, the court immediately held a hearing on whether to take the former prime minister into custody in the courtroom.
Lee again asked Han if he had anything to say regarding detention. “I will humbly accept the court’s decision,” the defendant said.
Han’s attorney urged the court not to detain him, arguing that Han posed virtually no flight risk and that all evidence had already been collected and examined, with witnesses having testified in court. The lawyer also cited the age and poor health of both Han and his wife.
Assistant Special Prosecutor Jang Woo-sung countered that detention was warranted given the seriousness of the crime, fairness compared to other defendants already in custody and the existence of additional pending indictments.
Lee briefly moved his chair to confer with the associate judges. “Given the risk of destruction of evidence, I will order detention in court,” said Lee, turning back to Han.
Han maintained the same stoic expression.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
