Foreigners caught in crossfire as bill aims to unmask user nationalities on online platforms
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Online anonymity in Korea may become a relic of the past as a bill submitted by the conservative People Power Party (PPP) aims to identify users — not by their names, but by their nationalities and locations worldwide.
Ahead of the June 3 local elections, Korea's political sphere has grown sensitive toward various factors that could sway public opinion. Among them are online posts and comments on internet forums.
While the PPP has argued that disclosing the sign-in locations of online users is necessary to curb foreign influence in Korean elections, the liberal Democratic Party (DP) has opposed the idea.
Despite the divide, Korean public opinion appears to favor disclosure.
In a recent poll jointly conducted by Seoul National University’s Institute for Future Strategy and Hankook Research on a group of 3,000 Koreans aged over 18, 64 percent of participants said they agreed with the measure to indicate the nationality of online users.
Some experts, however, warned that disclosing nationalities and location data has low technological feasibility and could undermine democracy.
Why now?
In the upcoming election, around 44 million Korean nationals and approximately 154,000 foreign residents will be eligible to cast ballots to choose their district chiefs, mayors and governors.
Unlike general and presidential elections, which determine lawmakers and the head of state, local government elections allow foreign residents with permanent residency to vote.
The Public Official Election Act grants voting rights to those whose permanent residency was acquired at least three years before an election and whose stay is registered by local authorities. The National Election Commission said voting rights are given to foreigners to achieve the goal of local autonomy: governance by residents, including foreign residents who are part of local communities.
Voting rights were given to permanent residents in 2005, enabling 6,726 foreign voters to cast their ballots for the first time in the May 2006 local elections.
The number of eligible foreign voters has multiplied nearly 20-fold over the past 20 years. Figures stood at 12,875 in 2010, 48,428 in 2014, 106,205 in 2018 and 127,003 in 2022.
The upcoming local elections, which are less than 140 days away, are set to have the largest number of foreign voters — estimated at 154,000.
Diverging perspectives
In recent weeks, the DP and PPP have clashed over whether Korean internet platforms and related service providers should disclose users’ locations and nationalities.
On Thursday, a total of 107 PPP lawmakers submitted a bill that would force website operators and social media platforms to disclose the sign-in country of each user who posts. The bill also requires the site or platform to disclose whether a post was made behind a virtual private network, or VPN.
Earlier this month, the PPP called the measure an “inevitable and urgent means to protect Koreans.”
“Organized foreign election interference and comments by foreigners can distort public opinion and threaten public sovereignty,” Rep. Park Sung-hoon, a senior PPP spokesperson, said. “An X account that posted 65,000 harmful comments about the PPP was found to have been signed in from China.”
The remarks appeared to target Chinese voters in Korea.
By nationality, Chinese nationals are the largest foreign population in Korea, accounting for more than 80 percent of permanent residents. A total of 153,310 Chinese nationals possessed permanent residency in Korea as of last November, according to the Justice Ministry.
The DP accused the PPP of attempting to evoke animosity toward a specific country — in this case, China. The party also condemned the PPP for blaming “external forces” for its relatively low approval rating of around 30 percent.
The DP also accused the opposition party of leaning into public sentiment, where current opinions seem to lean in favor of the disclosure measures.
In the survey, 64 percent of respondents who identified themselves as liberals said the measures are necessary, along with 58 percent of moderates and 71 percent of conservatives who also agreed.
“Koreans tend to show low acceptance of foreign [residents] regardless of ideological orientation,” said Prof. Koo Bon-sang from Chungbuk National University’s department of political science and international relations.
Is the disclosure technologically feasible?
The disclosure seems to be more than a matter of inclusion.
The current tracking technology still has loopholes to precisely screen users’ nationalities and locations, technology experts warned. They also noted that the disclosures can violate individuals’ privacy.
Prof. Lee Chan-woo from Seoul Digital University said online platforms do not have the authority to track users’ nationalities.
“Without real-name authentication, confirming one’s nationality is impossible,” Lee said.
Yun Joo-beom, a professor from Sejong University’s computer and information security department, said that the platforms should first verify users’ identities to confirm their nationalities.
However, in 2012, the Constitutional Court ruled such authentication was “unconstitutional,” citing a possibility of excessively limiting freedom of expression.
Technologically, indicating one’s location is more feasible than determining one's nationality. Disclosing a user's location can be done with the help of a geolocation database, which is specific enough to reveal the city the user is currently in, according to Prof. Lee.
However, internet users can still evade tracking through various means. Prof. Yun noted that users can use VPNs, proxies and onion routing — all of which can conceal users’ exact access point or servers.
Prof. Lee also said technological errors can occur when users access the internet through mobile communication, as systems can sometimes incorrectly detect users’ physical locations depending on where they are when they connect to their telecommunications service provider.
“While the collection of users’ log data, such as IP addresses, is legitimate for the purpose of platform security and service management, using the data to screen for nationality falls outside of the permitted scope and could seriously undermine users’ rights to control over personal data,” Lee said.
He additionally noted that major tech companies based in the United States and Europe, such as Google, X and Meta, do not disclose users’ sign-in countries because they prioritize individuals’ freedom and anonymity.
“In contrast, Chinese platforms, including Weibo, reveal IP address-based locations in the name of preventing malicious rumors in cyberspace,” Lee said. “Their policy is different from internet governance in democratic societies that uphold fair and equal access to the internet.”
Potential ramifications
Experts remain concerned that the measures could ultimately undermine voters’ freedom to express their opinions and discourage them from exercising their rights.
Prof. Cho Won-bin from Sungkyunkwan University's political science and diplomacy department said the bill leaves room for misunderstanding, as overseas Koreans can be mistaken for foreigners interfering in Korean politics through their posts and comments.
“The legislation in the proposed bill can undermine privacy and freedom of expression — a key principle in democracy,” Cho said. “The current discussion in the political sphere is a framing. The proposal is part of an anti-China narrative, not the results of in-depth contemplation.”
“The foreign voters, especially Chinese nationals, might feel that the current narrative is against them. This atmosphere can make them feel uncomfortable when casting their ballots and dissuade them from the voting.”
Prof. Koo said the situation where state agencies and platform operators could collect and use the information on individuals’ locations is “worrisome” from the perspective of freedom and democracy.
Both scholars also pointed out that the foreign voter cohort is not influential enough to flip election outcomes — which are mostly decided by Korean voters. Foreign voter turnout has been low in the last two decades.
The turnout among foreign voters stood at 35.2 percent in 2010, 16.7 percent in 2014, 13.5 in 2018 and 13.3 in 2022 — the figures of which were lower than the overall Korean turnout, which has always surpassed 50 percent.
“Politicians know that foreign voters have little impact on elections,” Prof. Koo said. “The reality offers little incentive for politicians to earnestly accommodate their voices.”
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
