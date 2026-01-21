 Korea Heritage Service files complaint against ex-first lady for misusing historical sites
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 15:13
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, leaves the office of the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki at KT Gwanghwamun Building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 6, 2025, after being questioned. [NEWS1]

The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) has filed a police complaint against former first lady Kim Keon Hee for using state-managed cultural heritage sites for private purposes, following an internal audit that found misconduct, the agency said on Wednesday. 
 
The KHS reported Kim to the Jongno Police Precinct based on the results of a special audit launched in November last year, the state-run agency said Wednesday. 
 

“Kim Keon Hee used and profited from assets and services managed by the state for private purposes by leveraging the presidential office and obstructed national heritage management activities,” it said.
 
According to the audit findings, Kim held a private tea gathering at Mangmyoru Pavilion at Jongmyo Shrine in September 2024 for personal reasons, rather than for an official engagement linked to a state event or a visit by foreign dignitaries.
 
The audit also found that Kim went beyond a routine exhibition visit to inspect storage facilities at the National Palace Museum of Korea and that in 2023 she sat on the royal throne at Geunjeongjeon Hall, the main hall of Gyeongbok Palace, during a pre-event inspection related to a state function.
 
The administration claimed that Kim’s actions violated Article 136 of the Criminal Act on obstruction of official duties, Article 137 on obstruction through deceptive means, Article 5 of the anti-graft law banning improper solicitations and Article 101 of the Cultural Heritage Protection Act on interference with management activities.
 
Huh Min, head of the Korea Heritage Service, answers a question from a Democratic Party lawmaker during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts in Seoul on Aug. 26, 2025, regarding the alleged private use of Jongmyo Shrine by former first lady Kim Keon Hee during her time in office. [YONHAP]

KHS chief administrator Huh Min apologized for the agency’s poor oversight of Kim’s private use of Jongmyo Shrine after the allegations were repeatedly raised during a parliamentary audit last year. 
 
“As the official responsible for preserving and managing national heritage, I sincerely apologize," he said.
 
Separately, the KHS asked the Ministry of Personnel Management to impose severe disciplinary action against the then head of the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center, who oversaw the sites during Kim’s visits. 
 
The agency also suspended the official, citing violations of Article 6 of the anti-graft law, which prohibits officials from performing duties following improper solicitations.
 
The Royal Palaces and Tombs Center earlier this month announced proposed revisions to its regulations governing visits to palaces and royal tombs. Under the changes, official documents would be required for any use of such sites, even for government events involving the president.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
Korea Heritage Service files complaint against ex-first lady for misusing historical sites

