 Over 3 tons of illegal drugs seized at border in 2025, setting record high
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 14:36
Korea Customs Service [YONHAP]

Korean customs authorities said Wednesday they seized a record high of over 3,000 kilograms (6,613 pounds) of illegal drugs at the border last year.
 
A total of 3,318 kilograms of narcotics were confiscated in 2025, more than triple the amount recorded a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS).
 

By region, the largest quantities were seized from travelers or shipments originating in Latin America, Asia and North America.
 
Despite a decline in drug shipments from Thailand, Asia remained the leading source of illegal drugs, the KCS added.
 
By method of transport, express shipments increased in number but fell in total weight, while international postal shipments declined in both number and weight.
 
To continue its crackdown, the agency said it will expand cooperation this year with countries identified as major drug-trafficking sources.
 
In addition to existing partnerships with Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States and the Netherlands, the new list will include Cambodia, Laos, Canada, Germany and France.
 
Under the plan, customs officers from participating countries will be stationed at each other's border offices to jointly screen high-risk travelers and cargo.
 
The agency also launched a new task force, led directly by the KCS commissioner, to oversee operations and maintain a tight border-control network in 2026.

Yonhap
