 Wildfire erupts in Gwangyang, prompting evacuation order
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wildfire erupts in Gwangyang, prompting evacuation order

Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 21:26
A wildfire blazes in the Mount Baegun area in Gwangyang, South Jeolla, on Jan. 21. [NEWS1]

A wildfire blazes in the Mount Baegun area in Gwangyang, South Jeolla, on Jan. 21. [NEWS1]

 
A wildfire erupted in Gwangyang, South Jeolla, on Wednesday afternoon, prompting fire authorities to escalate their response and order nearby residents to evacuate as dry weather and gusty winds fueled the blaze.
 
Forestry and fire authorities deployed 19 helicopters and 31 fire engines to contain the blaze, officials said. Dry conditions and strong winds continued to hamper firefighting efforts. Average wind speeds in the Gwangyang area reached 3.6 meters (11.8 feet) per second as of press time. 
 

Related Article

Fire authorities raised the emergency response level from Level 1 to Level 2 at 4:31 p.m. and sent emergency text alerts urging residents in nearby areas to evacuate to village community centers and other safe locations.
 
A Level 2 posture applies when a wildfire is expected to affect between 50 and 100 hectares and authorities anticipate bringing the blaze under control within 48 hours.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags korea gwangyang south jeolla

More in Social Affairs

Wildfire erupts in Gwangyang, prompting evacuation order

Ex-prime minister stoic as judge hands down 23-year sentence for abetting insurrection

Bitter, extreme cold expected through Sunday as authorities emphasize caution

Gwangju named Korea's first citywide autonomous driving test zone to challenge U.S., China leads

Day care center driver killed trying to stop rolling bus

Related Stories

Korean Olympic chief pushes 2036 Summer Games bid in meeting with IOC

Rainfall drowns rice paddies in South Jeolla

South Jeolla Province launches scholarship program for residents

Seaside vistas, Zen and plenty of great food: Jangheung's bucolic charms soothe the world-weary traveler

Murder suspect arrested in Suncheon after allegedly stabbing high school student
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)