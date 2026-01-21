 What now?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

What now?

Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
 
A Seoul court’s ruling that the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration constituted insurrection has accelerated political and legal fallout. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison for playing a key role, marking the first definitive judicial judgment on the case. With lower-ranking figures now punished, attention is turning to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of being the ringleader, who faces a separate initial verdict in February. The ruling has reinforced expectations of heavier accountability and intensified calls for political reckoning and national reckoning over the failed martial law. [PARK YONG_SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

What now?

A tough nomination

Two unyielding minds

Cartoons: The moment has arrived

A decision to delay the break

Related Stories

Leaving me behind… you’ll pay for it

Be the sacrificial offering

A no-lose hand

Going from bad to worse

Preventing child abuse together
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)