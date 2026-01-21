A Seoul court’s ruling that the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration constituted insurrection has accelerated political and legal fallout. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison for playing a key role, marking the first definitive judicial judgment on the case. With lower-ranking figures now punished, attention is turning to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of being the ringleader, who faces a separate initial verdict in February. The ruling has reinforced expectations of heavier accountability and intensified calls for political reckoning and national reckoning over the failed martial law. [PARK YONG_SEOK]