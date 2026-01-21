The end of functional humanity

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A new year has begun, and warnings about AI are growing sharper. Geoffrey Hinton, who received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on AI, has said that 2026 will mark a decisive turning point when AI fundamentally reshapes the world. The impact AI has had on human society in just three years has already been profound. Hinton argues that AI capabilities are doubling roughly every seven months, an exponential pace that far exceeds Moore’s Law, which holds that semiconductor performance doubles every 18 months.At this year’s CES, the humanoid robot Atlas unveiled by Hyundai Motor Group drew widespread attention. Robots capable of performing human functions with remarkable precision are no longer science fiction. Just as AI has transformed society in three short years, it is difficult to predict how physical AI will replace human functions over the next three.This is a moment that demands a fundamental shift in thinking. We must accept that many of the ways humans lived and worked through the 20th century are changing irrevocably. Unemployment is a serious issue today, but in the 21st century, employment itself may no longer be the universal framework for life. The idea of earning a living through salaried work at a company is barely a century old.In Korea, the employment rate for graduates of four-year universities stood at 64.6 percent in 2023. The New York Times has mocked universities as factories producing the unemployed. In the United States, the college enrollment rate among high school graduates fell sharply from 68.1 percent in 2010 to 61.8 percent in 2023. As many as 125 U.S. colleges are expected to close in 2025 alone.The Industrial Revolution ushered in a machine age that replaced human physical labor. In the 20th century, mass production systems were built through the division and specialization of work. In the silent film "Modern Times" (1936), Charlie Chaplin plays a factory worker who does nothing but tighten bolts on a conveyor belt. Humans lived like cogs in a machine, each performing a single function.Before that era, people farmed, hunted, made clothes and built homes for themselves and their families. Labor was closely connected to life itself. Industrialization and mass production severed that link. People began working in offices and factories on tasks unrelated to their own lives. By specializing in a single function, they earned wages to purchase what they needed.This is what Karl Marx described as the alienation of labor. In the 20th century, work was often chosen not for its intrinsic value but as a profession. People became teachers, doctors or lawyers not primarily because they loved educating, healing or pursuing justice but based on which occupation offered better prospects. Greater specialization brought higher pay, pushing society into relentless competition for credentials and expertise.In the 21st century, AI is challenging those very functions. Elon Musk has predicted that even surgeons may eventually be replaced by robots. AI is now approaching a point where it can outperform humans not only in repetitive tasks but also in highly specialized fields such as accounting, law and software programming.In "Talking to Strangers" (2019), Malcolm Gladwell introduces a study titled “Human Decisions and Machine Predictions” by scholars including Jon Kleinberg of Columbia University. In U.S. courts, judges decide whether to grant bail by weighing factors such as a defendant’s appearance, demeanor, family background and employment prospects. Algorithms, by contrast, rely only on objective data such as criminal history and arrest records. Analyzing hundreds of thousands of bail cases, the study found that judges’ decisions led to recidivism rates about 50 percent higher than those produced by algorithmic judgments. Bias in data and the black-box nature of algorithms remain serious concerns, but it is also difficult to argue that older or intoxicated human drivers are safer than AI-powered autonomous vehicles.Until the 19th century, women spent enormous amounts of labor on laundry, cleaning and cooking. In the 20th century, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and microwave ovens drastically reduced domestic labor. If AI rapidly replaces functions in manufacturing and office management, working hours and employment will decline just as dramatically.What, then, will humans do in the age of AI? As humanoid robots and AI take over functional labor for production, humans may shift their focus toward areas that express core human values, such as culture, the arts and service. Recent increases in applications to humanities departments, including philosophy, may be an early signal that the AI era will allow humanity to move away from purely functional lives and reclaim a more reflective way of living.