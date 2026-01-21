Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong building toward a healthier, more consistent second season

Following an injury-plagued rookie season that saw him play fewer than half of his team's games, Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kim Hye-seong said Wednesday he will try to stay in the majors for a full year in 2026.“Because of an injury, I didn't get to play the full season in the majors. This year, my goal is to stay healthy and remain on the roster all year,” Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, before departing for Los Angeles for offseason training. “My mindset is different than this time a year ago. I know what I need to work on and I will have to be better than last year no matter what.”Kim signed with the Dodgers in January 2025 and despite expectations that his defensive versatility — he can handle three infield positions — and contact ability would serve him well, Kim began the season in the minors.He made his MLB debut in May but he went to the sidelines in late July with left shoulder bursitis.Kim was batting .304 at the time but finished the season with a .280 average in 71 games.“I have much room for improvement in every aspect,” Kim said. “But I think there will be opportunities for me if I hit better. So I've been working hard on my hitting.”Much was made of the Dodgers' attempt to alter Kim's swing during spring training, and although he needed time in the minors early in the season to get fully accustomed to his new mechanics, it still helped him get off to a quick start in 2025.“I haven't changed anything for this year. I will just try to maintain the changes I made last year,” Kim said.As for his defense, Kim logged the most games at second base, his primary position, and also saw time at shortstop and in center field.“I am trying to stay ready to play different positions,” he said. “I think my job is to be prepared to play well no matter where I am asked to play.”Kim had returned home the previous day from the Korean national team's training camp in Saipan, in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. Though the final roster isn't due until early February, Kim is a virtual lock as the starting second baseman.Kim will have to pick up the slack for two other MLB players who were recently ruled out of the tournament with injuries — Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves and Song Sung-mun of the San Diego Padres.“I'm probably not old enough to be a leader of the national team now, but as a bridge between older players and younger guys, I think I have to lead the way with my actions,” Kim Hye-seong said. “If I make the national team, I will try to let my actions on the field do the talking.”Yonhap