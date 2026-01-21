Tigers revamp their bullpen by signing three free agent relief pitchers on the same day

The Kia Tigers addressed all their bullpen needs in one fell swoop Wednesday by signing three free agent pitchers.They re-signed their own free agent reliever Cho Sang-woo to a two-year contract worth up to 1.5 billion won ($1.02 million). The 31-year-old right-hander received a signing bonus of 500 million won, and his total salary over the next two seasons will be 800 million won. He can make another 200 million won in incentives.Then hours later, the Tigers snatched up two relievers on the open market, acquiring former Hanwha Eagles reliever Kim Beom-su on a three-year, 2 billion won contract and ex-Doosan Bears pitcher Hong Geon-hui on a one-year deal for 700 million won.Cho joined the Tigers in a trade from the Kiwoom Heroes in December 2024. The former closer, who led the KBO with 33 saves in 2020, has served as a setup man for the Tigers since, and set career highs of 28 holds and 72 appearances in 2025.Tigers general manager Shim Jae-hak said Cho was an integral part of the team's bullpen last year and will continue to be a key piece going forward.Kim, 31, has spent his entire 11-year KBO career with the Eagles, recording 72 holds over 481 appearances. He pitched a career-best 2.25 ERA last season as the Eagles reached the Korean Series for the first time since 1999. Kim also did not allow a home run in 48 innings — after surrendering 11 homers in 34 innings in 2024.“I'm honored to be joining such a prestigious club,” Kim said. “I know fans will expect a lot out of me, and I will try to exceed their expectations.”Hong started his KBO career with the Tigers in 2011. The right-hander was traded to the Bears in June 2020, and the 33-year-old said he is excited to be reunited with the team.“I can't wait to see our Tigers fans again,” Hong added. “The team gave me a great opportunity, and I will try to reward them with a strong season.”Hong was among the KBO's top relief pitchers from 2021 to 2024, with 49 saves, 25 holds and a 3.01 ERA over 257 1/3 innings. But with the start of his season delayed by injuries last year, Hong only appeared in 16 innings and had a 6.19 ERA.He opted out of his contract in November with two years remaining and became a free agent.Shim said Kim can overpower hitters with his pure stuff and still has room for growth in his early 30s, while Hong brings a ton of experience in both a setup role and closing duties.The Tigers won the 2024 Korean Series title but missed the postseason entirely in 2025. They had the league's second-worst bullpen ERA last year with 5.22.Yonhap