 WKBL operations director gets one-month suspension for failing to assign referees to game
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Basketball

print dictionary print

WKBL operations director gets one-month suspension for failing to assign referees to game

Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 16:10 Updated: 21 Jan. 2026, 16:48
The Yongin Samsung Life Blueminx celebrates during a WKBL game against the Cheongju KB Stars at Cheongju Gymnasium in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Jan. 19. [NEWS1]

The Yongin Samsung Life Blueminx celebrates during a WKBL game against the Cheongju KB Stars at Cheongju Gymnasium in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Jan. 19. [NEWS1]

 
Kim Young-man, director of basketball operations at the WKBL, received a one-month suspension after failing to assign referees to a basketball game and delaying its start, the women's basketball league announced on Wednesday. 
 
“We have imposed a suspension on Kim for violating league regulations governing referee assignments,” the WKBL said. 
 

Related Article

 
Kim Young-man will remain suspended from his duties through Feb. 20, with referee instructor Kim Jin-soo replacing him in the meantime. 
 
The WKBL also reprimanded Park Sun-young, general manager of basketball operations, with a warning. 
 
The disciplinary action stems from a 2025-26 season game between the Cheongju KB Stars and Incheon Shinhan Bank S-Birds on Friday in Chungju, North Chungcheong, which tipped off at 7:30 p.m., a half-hour later than scheduled. Replacement referees went to the game after a short notice. 
 
As the head of game operations headquarters, Kim holds responsibility for assigning one crew chief and two referees to each game and notifying them of their assignments one day before tip-off. But he accidentally failed to inform them. 
 
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags WKBL Referee Kim Young-man

More in Basketball

WKBL operations director gets one-month suspension for failing to assign referees to game

WKBL’s ‘unfair advantage’ Saki Iijima makes history as first foreign player to top All-Star voting

Young Daegu guard's play, confidence making KBL take notice

Seoul SK coach leads national team to two straight wins against China for first time in 12 years

Korean men's basketball breaks China losing streak with 80-76 win in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Related Stories

Comedian Kim Byung-man's ex-wife accuses him of domestic violence

Kim Dan-bi tops All-Star vote for sixth-straight season

Hwang In-tae is first Korean to referee in the NBA

Ending parachute appointments

Veteran forward Kim Jung-eun breaks all-time scorer record in WKBL
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)