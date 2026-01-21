FC Seoul acquires midfielder Song Min-kyu, reuniting him with coach Kim Gi-dong

FC Seoul announced Wednesday they have acquired attacking midfielder Song Min-kyu, reuniting him with the first head coach he played for in the K League 1.Song, 26, had spent the past five seasons with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. In 2025, he helped Jeonbuk achieve a domestic double ― winning both the K League 1 title and the Korea Cup title ― by scoring five goals and recording two assists in 35 matches. He was named to the season-end K League 1 Best XI.Song began his career with Pohang Steelers in 2018 with Kim Gi-dong, current FC Seoul head coach, serving as the top assistant. Kim was promoted to the head coaching position in 2019 and in 2020, Song was voted the K League 1 Young Player of the Year by putting up 10 goals and six assists in 27 matches.He has logged 14 caps for South Korea and made the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, though he didn't see any action in the tournament in Qatar. He was also part of South Korea's gold medal-winning team at the 2023 Asian Games.Song, known for his speed and dribbling skills, can handle multiple positions on offense and can create chances off linkup plays.“I am really looking forward to playing for coach Kim Gi-dong again,” Song said. “When he reached out, I told him I wanted to be with him again. I will try to put up even better numbers than in the past and make FC Seoul fans happy.”After finishing in sixth place in 2025, down from fourth in 2024, FC Seoul have been busy signing new players. They have also brought in Colombian forward Leonardo Ruiz, who ranked second in the K League 2 last year with 17 goals for Seongnam FC, and Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Babec, a former top French league prospect.Yonhap