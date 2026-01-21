 FC Seoul acquires midfielder Song Min-kyu, reuniting him with coach Kim Gi-dong
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

FC Seoul acquires midfielder Song Min-kyu, reuniting him with coach Kim Gi-dong

Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 21:32
New FC Seoul midfielder Song Min-kyu poses in the K League 1 club's shirt at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Jan. 21. [FC SEOUL]

New FC Seoul midfielder Song Min-kyu poses in the K League 1 club's shirt at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Jan. 21. [FC SEOUL]

 
FC Seoul announced Wednesday they have acquired attacking midfielder Song Min-kyu, reuniting him with the first head coach he played for in the K League 1.
 
Song, 26, had spent the past five seasons with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. In 2025, he helped Jeonbuk achieve a domestic double ― winning both the K League 1 title and the Korea Cup title ― by scoring five goals and recording two assists in 35 matches. He was named to the season-end K League 1 Best XI.

Related Article

 
Song began his career with Pohang Steelers in 2018 with Kim Gi-dong, current FC Seoul head coach, serving as the top assistant. Kim was promoted to the head coaching position in 2019 and in 2020, Song was voted the K League 1 Young Player of the Year by putting up 10 goals and six assists in 27 matches.
 
He has logged 14 caps for South Korea and made the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, though he didn't see any action in the tournament in Qatar. He was also part of South Korea's gold medal-winning team at the 2023 Asian Games.
 
Song, known for his speed and dribbling skills, can handle multiple positions on offense and can create chances off linkup plays.
 
“I am really looking forward to playing for coach Kim Gi-dong again,” Song said. “When he reached out, I told him I wanted to be with him again. I will try to put up even better numbers than in the past and make FC Seoul fans happy.”
 
After finishing in sixth place in 2025, down from fourth in 2024, FC Seoul have been busy signing new players. They have also brought in Colombian forward Leonardo Ruiz, who ranked second in the K League 2 last year with 17 goals for Seongnam FC, and Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Babec, a former top French league prospect.

Yonhap
tags FC Seoul Song Min-kyu

More in Football

FC Seoul acquires midfielder Song Min-kyu, reuniting him with coach Kim Gi-dong

Korea lose to Japan in semifinals of Asian U-23 football tournament

Korean coach for Vietnam to face native country in U-23 football match

Korea to face Austria in pre-World Cup away friendly

Korea stay at No. 22 in FIFA rankings, slight changes for World Cup foes

Related Stories

Two-time Olympic medalist Cha leaves it all on the ice

Who is rumored Hull City target Song Min-kyu?

DP's search for a Seoul mayoral candidate gets messy

Cha, Kim win first 500-meter races at National Sprint Speed Championship

Winner's Mino referred to prosecutors over alleged military service violations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)