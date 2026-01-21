Back on track, Shin Ji-a aims to deliver 'emotional' Beijing performance in Olympics tuneup
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 14:35
Shin Ji-a is heading to Beijing with one clear goal in mind ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Deliver a performance that leaves an impression.
“My goal is to put on skating programs that move people,” Shin said as she departed for Beijing via Incheon International Airport on Tuesday to compete at the International Skating Union (ISU) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
Born in 2008, Shin first laced up her skates while still in the first grade. Blessed with explosive jumping ability and standout presentation skills, she quickly emerged as a top prospect. She won silver at the ISU Junior Grand Prix Final in December 2022 and finished runner-up at the ISU World Junior Championships four straight times, drawing attention as a leading candidate to follow in the footsteps of figure skating queen Yuna Kim.
However, then a setback followed. A sudden growth spurt over the past few years brought rapid physical changes, and Shin struggled to adjust. Even after making her senior debut this season, she found herself far from podium contention.
Shin, however, refused to give in. Through steady work and training, she gradually regained her form. Her perseverance paid off when she took first place at Korea’s Olympic team trials, earning a chance to skate on the Olympic stage for the first time.
“I dreamed of the Olympics watching Yuna Kim,” Shin said. “It’s not an exaggeration to say, ‘I’ve been running for the Olympics.’ Now that I’ve finally earned the opportunity to go to Milan after so many twists and turns, I’ll try to pour emotion into every single movement.”
“With the Olympics not far away now, I’m not overly nervous, but I’m preparing calmly,” she added. “At the Four Continents Championships, which is a tuneup event for me, I’ll focus even more and work on the areas where I’m lacking.”
The Four Continents Championships run from Thursday through Sunday in Beijing. Shin will be joined in women’s singles by fellow Koreans Lee Hae-in and Yun Ah-sun. In men’s singles, Cha Jun-hwan, Kim Hyun-gyeom and Lee Jae-keun will compete, while ice dancers Lim Han-nah and Quan Ye are also set to skate.
All of the athletes except Yun and Lee Jae-keun are members of Korea’s Olympic national team, who will head to Milan together. For Lee Hae-in, who is also preparing for her Olympic debut, the key task is managing nerves.
Cha, who has chosen to return to last season’s music “Balada para un Loco” (1969), will use this competition as his final rehearsal. Lee won gold at Four Continents in 2023, while Cha was the 2022 champion. The team is scheduled to return to Korea on Monday before regrouping briefly and then traveling to Milan for final preparations.
