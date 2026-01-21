 Trump says he's 'anxiously' awaiting Supreme Court ruling on 'reciprocal' tariffs
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 08:53
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a binder clip as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Jan. 20. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is "anxiously" awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of his administration's global tariffs, as he repeated his defense of the levies while touching on what could be a complicated tariff refund process in the event of a court loss.
 
Trump made the remarks during a press conference on his achievements during his first year in office, as the high court is weighing the legality of Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on Korea and other trading partners.
 

"We've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars, and if we lose that case, it's possible we're going to have to do the best we can in paying it back," he said.
 
"I don't know how that's going to be done very easily without hurting a lot of people, but we are waiting for that case anxiously," he added.
 
He continued to defend his tariff policy on the grounds of national security and federal revenue.
 
"We have tremendous national security because of tariffs and tremendous income we have and, by the way, no inflation," he said.
 
On the day, however, the Supreme Court did not issue a ruling on the tariff case despite expectations that a court decision could come as early as this week.
 
Shipping containers are stacked at Port Miami as workers handle cargo in Miami, Florida on Jan. 20. [AFP/YONHAP]

In August, a federal appeals court ruled that the IEEPA tariffs exceeded presidential authority, affirming a lower court's decision issued in May.
 
The Trump administration has imposed 15 percent reciprocal tariffs on Korean products, down from 25 percent, in accordance with a bilateral trade and investment deal under which Seoul has committed to investing $350 billion in the United States, among other pledges.
 
In April, Trump announced his plans for reciprocal tariffs, arguing that a lack of "reciprocity" in trade with trading partners and their tariff- and nontariff barriers led to "large" and "persistent" U.S. trade deficits, which he claimed constituted an "unusual" and "extraordinary" threat to U.S. national security and the economy.
 
During Tuesday's press meeting, Trump listed a series of "accomplishments" from key policy initiatives that his second administration has pushed over the past year, ranging from a drive to slash the federal government deficit to a campaign to stop illegal border crossings and efforts to end conflicts around the world.
 
He also mentioned a trade deal with Korea.
 
"[The administration] made a deal with Korea and with Japan that gives us money, the likes of which nobody's ever seen before," he said.

Yonhap
