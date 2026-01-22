 Over half of Koreans plan to increase consumer spending in 2026: Survey
Over half of Koreans plan to increase consumer spending in 2026: Survey

Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 10:36
Customers look through groceries at a retail market in Seoul on Jan. 20. [YONHAP]

More than half of Koreans plan to increase their spending this year despite a weakening local currency and rising costs, a survey showed Thursday.
 
According to a consumer habit survey on 1,000 adults by the Federation of Korean Industries, 54.8 percent of respondents said they plan to increase their spending in 2026.
 

Among them, 24.4 percent said they expect to increase spending by up to 5 percent from a year earlier, while 13.9 percent each said they plan to raise their spending by up to 10 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
 
Lifestyle changes and rising income were cited as key reasons for the planned spending hikes.
 
Meanwhile, 45.2 percent said they plan to reduce spending, citing inflation and declining income.
 
The survey also found that 44.1 percent of respondents said a weak Korean won and inflation were the main factors influencing their consumption plans this year, followed by tax burdens and other financial liabilities.

Yonhap
tags consumer economy

