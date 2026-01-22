 Gov't pledges efforts to further boost Kospi after topping 5,000 mark
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Gov't pledges efforts to further boost Kospi after topping 5,000 mark

Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 13:34
Currency traders celebrate as they work in the office with a screen showing the Kospi, center top, of over 5,000 points at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul on Jan. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

Currency traders celebrate as they work in the office with a screen showing the Kospi, center top, of over 5,000 points at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in central Seoul on Jan. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The government said Thursday it will continue efforts to further strengthen the country's stock market after the main bourse surpassed the historic 5,000-point level.
 
Immediately after opening, the benchmark Kospi rose nearly 2 percent, reaching the milestone just over six months after President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.
 

Related Article

 
"Since the launch of the new administration, we have worked to revitalize, normalize and modernize the stock market, and we will continue to pursue these efforts even more strongly this year," a senior Ministry of Economy and Finance official said
 
During his presidential campaign, Lee pledged to push the Kospi to 5,000 points, promising sweeping capital market reforms to narrow the so-called Korea discount, where local shares trade below their fundamental value.
 
As part of these efforts, the government has pushed forward a set of economic policy initiatives, including incentives aimed at boosting the stock market.
 
"We will continue our efforts until the domestic market overcomes the Korea discount and achieves what could be called a Korea premium," the official said.

Yonhap
tags Kospi 5000-point boost Lee Jae Myung

More in Finance

Gov't pledges efforts to further boost Kospi after topping 5,000 mark

Kospi breaks 5,000 for first time in historic morning trade

Won strengthens after Lee's extraordinary comments set target for exchange rate

Seoul shares close higher as investors hunt bargains amid geopolitical woes

Korea’s financial regulators mull allowing single-stock leveraged ETFs to ease won pressure

Related Stories

Kospi breaks all-time high for second straight session

JP Morgan: Kospi to hit 5,000 ‘over a two year period’

Lee's approval rating inches up to 54.1%: Poll

Kospi extends winning streak to third session as new administration encourages investors

President Lee outlines 'Kospi 5,000' vision in meeting with securities firms

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)