Gov't pledges efforts to further boost Kospi after topping 5,000 mark

The government said Thursday it will continue efforts to further strengthen the country's stock market after the main bourse surpassed the historic 5,000-point level.Immediately after opening, the benchmark Kospi rose nearly 2 percent, reaching the milestone just over six months after President Lee Jae Myung took office in June."Since the launch of the new administration, we have worked to revitalize, normalize and modernize the stock market, and we will continue to pursue these efforts even more strongly this year," a senior Ministry of Economy and Finance official saidDuring his presidential campaign, Lee pledged to push the Kospi to 5,000 points, promising sweeping capital market reforms to narrow the so-called Korea discount, where local shares trade below their fundamental value.As part of these efforts, the government has pushed forward a set of economic policy initiatives, including incentives aimed at boosting the stock market."We will continue our efforts until the domestic market overcomes the Korea discount and achieves what could be called a Korea premium," the official said.