Kospi breaks 5,000 for first time in historic morning trade
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 09:37
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Korean bourse Kospi broke the 5,000 mark for the first time ever on Thursday morning, straight after opening.
As of 9:01 a.m., the Kospi was trading at 5,002.14, up 92.21 points, or 1.88 percent, from the previous session.
The benchmark index opened at 4,987.06, rose 77.13 points, or 1.57 percent, and has continued to gain ground.
With the breakthrough, Korea’s stock market has officially entered the landmark 5,000 milestone, a figure once thought of as out of reach.
The new achievement comes less than three months since the index crossed the 4,000-point threshold on Oct. 27, 2025. The Kospi has been on a 12-session winning streak since the start of the year. It had a brief dip on Tuesday but rebounded again the following day.
The Kosdaq also rose 13.21 points, or 1.39 percent, to 964.50.
Overnight, U.S. stocks climbed, recovering a significant portion of losses in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump announced progress in negotiations regarding Greenland. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.21 percent, and the S&P 500 added 1.16 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index increased 1.18 percent.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)