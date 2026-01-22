Ceragem's home thermal massage system receives scientific validation from U.S. clinical study results
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 16:16
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Ceragem, a Korean maker of massage devices, said Thursday that results from a U.S. clinical study of its home spinal thermal massage system have been published in an international neuroscience journal, adding scientific backing to a product the company has been promoting globally.
The study appeared in Frontiers in Neuroergonomics on Jan. 9 and was conducted as an international collaboration led by researchers at NYU Langone Health. Participants included faculty from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the City College of New York and Ceragem Clinical, the company’s research arm.
Ceragem said it was the first in the home spinal thermal massage device industry to conduct a randomized controlled trial in the United States — a study method that compares groups to test whether a treatment works.
“The study was designed not only to check whether the device worked, but also to reflect U.S. medical device approval rules and regulatory requirements from the planning stage,” said the company.
According to the study, the group that used the Master V Collection showed overall improvements, including reduced lower back pain, better lower-back movement and stronger feelings of recovery after use.
The study also found signs of pain relief and physical relaxation even after short sessions, suggesting possible use for everyday condition management. Ceragem said this supported its claim that its technology — which recognizes spinal shape and delivers customized stimulation and heat — could help with physical recovery, not just rest.
“The study was meaningful because it verified both effectiveness and safety under international research standards,” a company official said. “Ceragem will expand collaboration with overseas medical institutions and continue clinical studies that consider scientific evidence and regulatory compliance.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
