CookieRun to open art exhibition featuring high-quality works and media displays
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 18:59 Updated: 22 Jan. 2026, 19:17
- CHO YONG-JUN
Lacquerware inlaid with mother-of-pearl, or najeon chilgi, is not something you often get to see in real life. And the ones we do have access to are usually on display at museums and feature carved phoenixes, tigers and flowers.
But the najeon chilgi on display at CookieRun: Kingdom's “Legacy of the Kingdom” art exhibition offers something quite different. For example, instead of animals or flora, the naljeon chilgi piece is decorated with the Dark Cacao Cookie character from the mobile game.
However, the art exhibition is not just for the game’s die-hard fans. It felt worthwhile even to someone who didn’t play the game, as the 10 high-quality artworks crafted by Korea’s master artisans and stunning media art dazzled visitors, regardless of their knowledge of CookieRun: Kingdom.
“Legacy of the Kingdom” will open at the Ara Art Center in Insa-dong in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Friday and run through April 23. The game developer plans to launch the exhibition in the United States and other nations — including Australia, Britain, Canada, Taiwan and Thailand — in the near future, given that 70 percent of players are from outside Korea.
“While the opening dates [for other countries] have yet to be finalized, we prepared this exhibition with the intent for it to go abroad from the very start,” Devsisters CEO Cho Kil-hyeon said during a press conference at the Ara Art Center on Thursday. Devsisters is the developer and publisher of the CookieRun mobile game franchise.
The 10 collaborative artworks at the exhibition aren’t simply placed side by side on the walls of one or two rooms but are spread across six different "chapters."
The works are paired with different media art by Nerdy Artist Union. Visitors with the special ticket are given a CookieRun-themed wristband when they enter the art center, which they can tap to different areas in each room for interactive effects, including large projections that seem to move the artwork or visual effects that change the mood of the room completely.
At the first chapter, visitors are welcomed with a projection of the sand art “Filling The Void with Creation ‘Void’” by Chai Seung-woong, followed by the najeon chilgi lacquerware “‘Resolution’ That Creates Within Darkness” by Sohn Dae-hyun. The najeon chilgi in particular allures visitors, thanks to its rich colors that shine with the light.
The second chapter features “The Ultimate End to Perfection ‘Destruction,’” a buncheong vase by Park Sang-jin. Buncheong refers to a traditional Korean pottery style that uses coats of white stoneware slip.
In the next room, the geumbakjang, or gold-leaf imprinted work, “The Gleam of Ambition ‘Abundance,’” by Kim Gi-ho, which uses a projector to fill the space with layers of shimmering gold particles.
The third chapter features Shin Jung-chul's “Hope Beyond Truth ‘Deceit,’” comprising CookieRun-inspired tal, or traditional Korean masks, as well as Park Myeong-ok's “Gleaming Beacon of Hope ‘Truth,’” a hanji, or traditional Korean paper, piece. The fourth displays Choi Jeong-in's “Respite Towards Happiness ‘Sloth,’” a cushion made through jasu, or a traditional Korean embroidery style, alongside Lee Jae-man's “Flower That Blooms Through Pain ‘Passion,’” a hwagak chest inlaid with ox horns.
Visitors can witness the nakwha, or pyrography, painting “Discipline Without Sound 'Silence'” by Kim Yeong-jo and a large White Lily Cookie made with traditional Korean lanterns, named “Many Lights That Grow Brighter Together 'Freedom,'” by Jeon Young-ill at the fifth chapter.
The final chapter has two media art sessions. One asks visitors to draw their own CookieRun characters, which are then displayed on a screen. The second is inspired by madangnori, or Korean folk theater.
Tickets to the exhibition are 23,000 won ($15) for adults, but a special ticket is available for 45,000 won. The special ticket includes exclusive CookieRun bands, in-game items and a postcard.
