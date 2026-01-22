Hyundai union moves to block humanoid robots on production lines
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 16:56 Updated: 22 Jan. 2026, 17:36
Hyundai Motor’s largest labor union said Thursday that it would block the introduction of humanoid robots on production lines unless the company reaches a formal agreement with workers, signaling rising tensions over automation as Hyundai expands its use of AI and overseas manufacturing.
The Hyundai Motor branch of the Korean Metal Workers’ Union said it would not accept what it described as a unilateral push to deploy humanoid robots, framing its stance as a defense of jobs and labor rights.
The dispute follows Hyundai Motor Group’s unveiling of Atlas, a humanoid robot, at CES in Las Vegas earlier this month. The company said it plans to build a robot manufacturing facility in the United States by 2028 and mass-produce Atlas and deploy the robots at production sites.
Union leaders criticized the enthusiasm surrounding the robot’s debut, including a surge in Hyundai-related stocks, saying it was unsure “whether to laugh or cry.” They warned that widespread deployment could lead to job losses and a fundamental reshaping of the work force.
“No matter what happens, it’s not something workers can welcome,” the union said, arguing that with an average annual salary of 100 million won ($68,000), it would cost 300 million won to have three workers operate around the clock, while a robot would require only maintenance costs after the initial purchase, giving capitalists looking to maximize long-term profits "a convenient justification."
The union warned that Hyundai was moving toward deploying AI robots to cut labor costs and said, “Not a single robot can enter the production floor” without a labor-management agreement.
Union leaders also linked their concerns to Hyundai’s growing overseas production footprint. They said reduced output at domestic plants reflected a shift of production volume to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the company’s new facility in Georgia.
Hyundai has said the U.S. plant plans to expand annual capacity from 300,000 vehicles to 500,000 by 2028 to meet rising demand in the U.S. market.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
