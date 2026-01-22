 Looking Grand
Looking Grand

Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 19:46 Updated: 22 Jan. 2026, 20:05
Looking Grand - Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young, right, and Korea Visit Year Committee Chair Lee Boo-jin visit The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo district, western Seoul on Jan. 22, inspecting the event progress at Wiggle Wiggle, a participating store in the Korea Grand Sale. [YONHAP]



