 Renault to launch Korea-developed Filante crossover SUV in March
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 17:12
Renault Korea Motors' ceremony marking the first rollout of the automaker's Filante SUV takes place at its production plant in Busan on Jan. 21. [YONHAP]

Renault Korea Motors, the Korean unit of Renault S.A., on Tuesday debuted the Filante, the company's latest crossover SUV, with plans to launch the model in March.
 
The automaker unveiled the Filante during a world premiere event at a hotel in Seoul. Designed and developed in Korea, the model is the result of close collaboration between Renault's design centers in Korea and France.
 

The Filante features a bold crossover design that blends the strengths of both sedans and SUVs, according to Renault Korea.
 
Measuring 4,915 millimeters (193 inches) in length, it features a wide and low body with a coupe-inspired rear design. The front is highlighted with grille lights and full light-emitting diode, or LED, headlamps that emphasize a premium image.
 
Coming in four trims, the Filante is equipped with an upgraded version of a dual-motor hybrid system previously utilized in Renault Korea's Grand Koleos SUV.
 
It will be produced at the company's plant in Busan, about 450 kilometers (279.6 miles) southeast of Seoul, with deliveries to start in March.
 
The model will later be released in overseas markets, including South America and the Middle East, according to the automaker.

Yonhap
tags Korea Renault

