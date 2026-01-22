Rice consumption falls to record low in 2025

Koreans' rice consumption fell to a record low in 2025 as changing diets and eating habits continued to reduce demand, government data showed Thursday.Per capita rice consumption stood at 62.5 kilograms (138 pounds) last year, down 3 percent, or 1.9 kilograms, from the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.The figure marked the lowest level since the government began collecting related data in 1962.Although rice has traditionally been a staple grain for Koreans, its consumption has steadily declined, largely due to dietary changes and the growing preference for other grains, such as wheat flour.The 2025 figure is half the amount reported 30 years ago, when consumption was 117.9 kilograms in 1995, the data showed.Despite the overall decline, the use of rice by food and beverage manufacturers increased by 6.7 percent on year, reaching 931,201 tons in 2025.Yonhap