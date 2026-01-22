 Rice consumption falls to record low in 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Rice consumption falls to record low in 2025

Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 13:36
Rice is displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Dec. 2, 2025. [NEWS1]

Rice is displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Dec. 2, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
Koreans' rice consumption fell to a record low in 2025 as changing diets and eating habits continued to reduce demand, government data showed Thursday.
 
Per capita rice consumption stood at 62.5 kilograms (138 pounds) last year, down 3 percent, or 1.9 kilograms, from the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
 

Related Article

The figure marked the lowest level since the government began collecting related data in 1962.
 
Although rice has traditionally been a staple grain for Koreans, its consumption has steadily declined, largely due to dietary changes and the growing preference for other grains, such as wheat flour.
 
The 2025 figure is half the amount reported 30 years ago, when consumption was 117.9 kilograms in 1995, the data showed.
 
Despite the overall decline, the use of rice by food and beverage manufacturers increased by 6.7 percent on year, reaching 931,201 tons in 2025.

Yonhap
tags Rice consumption diet

More in Industry

Rice consumption falls to record low in 2025

Warehouse-style pharmacies expand consumer choice, upset traditional drugstores

S-Oil donates $1.4 million to Community Chest of Korea's fundraising campaign

Samsung Biologics breaks profit records as it expands production capacity

Hanwha Ocean wins $500 million order from Oceania for two LNG carriers

Related Stories

Koreans are now eating less rice than ever before

Too much rice can only mean lower prices for farmers

Rice price spike

Weight-loss drug Wegovy to hit market on Tuesday

‘마법의 약’을 찾아서: 수백만 달러 규모의 한국 감량 보조제 산업
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)