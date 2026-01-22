Court rules Dec. 3 martial law an act of insurrection, calling for true national recovery (KOR)

A court has delivered its first ruling that the emergency martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, and the subsequent chain of events constituted an act of insurrection. On Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 33 sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison and ordered his immediate detention. The sentence exceeded the 15-year term sought by the special prosecution led by Cho Eun-seok by eight years, an unusually severe outcome. The court found Han guilty of playing a key role in the insurrection. Although appeals remain, the judgment — that the Dec. 3 martial law attempt amounted to a violent act aimed at subverting the constitutional order and must be punished as insurrection under criminal law — is one that society as a whole must take seriously.The court characterized the declaration as “an insurrection in the nature of a praetorian coup planned by the supreme authority.” It concluded that Han, then the second-highest official in the executive branch, not only failed to stop the move but actively participated in it. That a figure who served more than 50 years in public office, was prime minister twice and once acted as president has now received a heavy sentence for insurrection is a tragedy in Korea’s constitutional history that must never be repeated. Han’s downfall should not be seen as a personal misfortune but as a lesson to all public officials about their duty to serve the people and uphold the law.The court also held Han significantly responsible for the deepening political and social divisions that followed martial law. It said the defendant sought to evade responsibility and undermined judicial procedures through falsified documents and perjury, adding that genuine remorse was nowhere to be found.Next month, a first-instance verdict is expected in the case of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, for whom prosecutors have sought the death penalty. Even at this late stage, Yoon and Han should offer sincere apologies and show repentance for the national and social turmoil caused by the declaration.Korea endured one of the gravest scenarios imaginable, with constitutional order trampled by insurrection, but preserved the core principles of a democratic republic through the rule of law. Now, judicial judgment of those responsible should be left to the courts while society turns toward a new beginning of reconstruction. Further conflict and division over the Dec. 3 martial law attempt will only obstruct national progress. The opposition must acknowledge the illegitimacy of the martial law declaration and Yoon’s legitimacy of impeachment and decisively cross that divide. The ruling camp, for its part, should resist the temptation of political retribution and pursue politics of broad-based integration. This is the moment for cooperation so that hard-won democracy does not once again crash into a wall of division but moves forward toward unity and renewal.서울중앙지법 형사합의33부(부장 이진관)는 어제 내란중요임무 종사 등 혐의로 기소된 한덕수 전 국무총리에게 징역 23년의 중형을 선고하고 법정구속했다. 조은석 특별검사팀의 구형량(징역 15년)보다 8년이나 많은 형량이 선고된 것은 대단히 이례적이다.재판부의 판단이 주는 의미는 한 총리에게 내려진 양형의 무게만큼이나 중대하다. 12·3 비상계엄 선포가 내란에 해당한다고 명시적으로 판단했다는 점에서다. 이는 아직 윤석열 전 대통령 등에 대한 판결이 나오지 않은 가운데 내려진 사법부의 첫 판결이다. 무엇보다도 재판부가 12·3 계엄에 대해 “최고 권력자에 의해 위로부터 기획된 친위 쿠데타 성격의 내란”이라고 규정한 의미가 무겁게 다가온다. 아직 상급심이 남아 있긴 하지만, 12·3 계엄을 폭동을 동반한 친위 쿠데타로 단죄한 점은 우리 사회가 무겁게 받아들여야 한다. 윤석열 전 대통령 등 계엄 주도 세력과 옹호 세력도 재판부의 판단을 겸허하게 받아들여야 마땅하다.재판부는 “12·3 계엄은 내란”이란 판단의 연장선상에서 행정부의 2인자인 한 전 총리가 12·3 계엄 선포 전후에 보인 행동에 대해 내란의 중요임무에 종사한 것이라고 판단했다. 구형량보다 더 높은 형을 선고한 것은 어쩔 수 없는 상황에서 나온 것이란 해명이나 동정론으론 통하지 않을 만큼 한 전 총리가 한 행위의 무게가 엄중하다는 의미다. 공직 생활 50여 년 동안 총리를 두 번 지냈고, 한때 대통령 권한대행까지 맡았던 인물이 내란죄로 중형을 선고받는 것은 다시는 되풀이되지 말아야 할 헌정사의 비극이다. 한 전 총리의 실패와 불행은 단지 한 개인에게 그치지 않고 모든 공직자의 자세와 마음가짐, 행동이 어떠해야 하는지를 되새기게 하는 교훈이 돼야 한다.다음 달에는 윤 전 대통령과 김용현 전 국방장관 등 계엄을 주도한 인물들에 대한 판결이 예정돼 있다. 별도의 재판부가 독립적으로 판단하긴 하지만, 12·3 계엄의 불법성에 대해서는 이미 사회적 합의가 이뤄진 것이나 마찬가지다. 이제 내란 책임자에 대한 사법적 심판은 법원에 맡기고 우리 사회 구성원 모두가 진정한 내란 극복을 위한 통합과 재건의 새 출발에 나서야 할 때다. 대한민국은 헌정 질서가 유린당하는 최악의 상황에도 법치주의를 바탕으로 민주공화국의 기본 원칙을 지켜냈다. 더 이상의 사회적 갈등과 혼란이 있어선 안 된다. 12·3 계엄 당시 집권 세력이었던 현 야당은 이번 판결의 메시지를 엄중하게 받아들이고 ‘계엄과 탄핵의 강’을 건너야 한다. 여당도 정치 보복의 유혹에 빠지지 말고 대승적으로 통합의 정치에 나서길 바란다. 어렵게 회복한 민주주의가 분열과 갈등으로 또다시 벽에 부닥치지 않고 통합과 재건으로 나갈 수 있도록 해야 한다.