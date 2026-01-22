BTS set to perform at Gwanghwamun Square in March
Boy band BTS is set to perform at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul this March.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government conditionally approved an application by HYBE and BigHit Music, BTS’s agency, to use the square during the first Gwanghwamun Square advisory committee meeting on Thursday, the city government said.
Final approval will be granted once the event passes a safety management review and organizers submit plans to minimize traffic disruptions.
While various artists have performed in public events at Gwanghwamun Square in the past, this marks the first time the city has conditionally approved its exclusive use by a single artist or group.
BTS is scheduled to meet fans through the “BTS 2026 Comeback Show @Seoul,” which will take place at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21. The event marks their first full group comeback in three years and nine months and coincides with the release of their fifth studio album “Arirang.”
Earlier, the Cultural Heritage Committee under the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) conditionally approved HYBE’s separate application to use and film at Gyeongbok Palace, Gwanghwamun and Sungnyemun on Tuesday.
The KHS stipulated that a subcommittee would be formed to assess the detailed plans submitted by HYBE and review the potential impact on cultural heritage sites.
Seoul officials expect large crowds to gather in Gwanghwamun and surrounding areas on the day of the performance. The city plans to work closely with the police, the Jongno District Office and other relevant agencies to prioritize public safety.
Pre-event inspections will also be conducted to prevent unfair practices such as price gouging at local lodging facilities. The inspections will target approximately 280 hotels in Jongno District and 411 in Jung District, which are near the venue.
In addition, the city will launch various cultural programs across Gwanghwamun Square and central Seoul that combine K-pop and Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, content to enhance the visitor experience for domestic and international fans.
To celebrate BTS’s comeback, Seoul also plans to foster a “Welcome to Seoul” atmosphere via a range of events that showcase the city's appeal to global tourists.
“We will prioritize safety management for not only concertgoers but also all residents and tourists visiting Gwanghwamun Square to take part in related events,” said Kim Chang-gyu, the head of the city government’s Balanced Development Planning Bureau. “We will also offer various experiences and events that fully convey the beauty and charm of Seoul, turning Gwanghwamun Square into a true K-pop landmark.”
