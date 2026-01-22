Girl group KiiiKiii named 'Seoul Color' ambassador
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 14:18
- LIM JEONG-WON
Girl group KiiiKiii has been appointed the official promotional ambassador for Seoul Color, the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s newly redefined city color system, the group’s agency Starship Entertainment said Thursday.
Seoul Color is an annual initiative by the city that designates a color as a visual identity, used for promotional purposes by both public and private entities for festivals, public events, products, visual information and in urban spaces to reflect changes in the digital era. This year's color is "Morning Yellow."
“Being chosen as the ambassador for Seoul Color is an honor,” the group members said at an appointment ceremony held on Wednesday at Seoul City Hall in Jung District, central Seoul. “We’re excited to help introduce Seoul’s colors to more people.”
“As Seoul Color ambassadors, we’ll work hard to share its meaning and charm through various activities,” the group added. “Since this year’s color is Morning Yellow, we hope to deliver that same bright energy through our upcoming comeback.”
Morning Yellow was chosen to capture the calm and vitality of the rising sun, according to the city government. KiiiKiii is the first group to be named an official ambassador for the initiative.
As ambassadors, KiiiKiii will promote Seoul Color and Seoul Light, a nighttime lighting concept based on Seoul Color, domestically and overseas through a range of content.
KiiiKiii debuted in March of last year with its debut single “I Do Me” (2025). The group has since served as brand models across beauty, fashion, dining and finance sectors and won the Rookie Female Idol category at the 2025 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards.
The group collected seven rookie awards in its debut year and a total of 13 trophies, including Music Video of the Year, according to Starship Entertainment. The quintet, comprising members Leesol, Sui, Jiyu, Haum and Kya, will release its second EP “Delulu Pack” on Monday, which includes the track “404 (New Era).”
