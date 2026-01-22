KCON to begin world tour with 3-day event in Japan's Chiba in May
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 11:10
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
KCON will kick off this year’s global tour with a three-day run in Japan's Chiba from May 8 to 10.
Its Japan event will take place at Chiba's Makuhari Messe, once again offering performances by popular K-pop groups and hands-on experiences in K-beauty, K-food and other parts of Korean culture.
The first lineup of performing artists includes groups that have seen strong album sales and streaming numbers in both Japan and the United States, including &Team, Alpha Drive One, Cortis, INI, JO1 and TWS.
The event aims to expand its interactive programs, offering fans more opportunities to engage with artists and Korean lifestyle content, according to organizer CJ ENM.
KCON began in Irvine, California, in 2012 and has since held festivals in 14 regions worldwide. Over 2.2 million people have attended KCON events in person, with many more online viewers.
Last year, KCON Japan 2025 marked a milestone by surpassing 2 million total offline attendees. In August, the city of Los Angeles officially named Aug. 1 “KCON Day” in recognition of the festival’s cultural influence.
KCON LA 2026 is scheduled for Aug. 14 to 16. More details will be announced later.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)