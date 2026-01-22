 Katseye to perform at Grammy Awards as Best New Artist nominee
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 09:26
Girl group Katseye performs on Dec. 12, 2025, at Youtube Theater in Inglewood, California. [AP/YONHAP]

HYBE's U.S.-based girl group Katseye will perform at the Grammy Awards early next month, according to the Recording Academy.
 
The K-pop sextet is among eight nominees for Best New Artist set to perform at the 2026 awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 1, the academy said Wednesday.
 

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, who earned six nominations this year following the success of her latest album, has also been confirmed as a performer. Other performers will be announced later.
 
Katseye debuted in 2024 with the song “Debut.” The sextet was formed by HYBE’s reality competition series “Dream Academy” (2023), produced in collaboration with Geffen Records.
 
The group is known for songs like “Touch” (2024), “Gnarly” (2025) and “Gabriela” (2025) and recently released single “Internet Girl.”

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Katseye

