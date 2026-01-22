Korean performers join global campaign to protect creative rights in AI era
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 15:02
The Federation of Korean Music Performers (FKMP) has joined the Human Artistry Campaign, a global coalition launched to protect the rights of creators and performers in the age of AI, the organization said Thursday.
The Human Artistry Campaign brings together 189 arts organizations globally and was launched in 2023 at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival by Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, which hosts the Grammy Awards.
FKMP is currently the only Korean organization to join the initiative, according to the federation.
The Human Artistry Campaign promotes the principle that AI should support and enhance human creativity rather than replace or exploit it, and currently includes groups from music, audiovisual arts and publishing.
Campaign advertisements are set to appear in major international media outlets starting with The New York Times on Thursday.
Key goals of the campaign include limiting copyright protection for works generated solely by AI, establishing the primacy of human creators’ rights and preventing rights violations caused by deepfake technologies.
Mason has also played a leading role in the passage of Tennessee’s Elvis Act, the first state-level law in the U.S. designed to protect artists’ likenesses, voices and images from AI misuse. The legislation drew public support from about 400 industry figures, including Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller and singer Cyndi Lauper.
The FKMP said its participation goes beyond symbolic endorsement. Through an ongoing government-funded research and development project, the federation is working to implement the campaign’s principles in practice, including developing automated detection technology for unauthorized deepfake performances and building fair compensation systems for performers whose rights are affected by AI-generated content.
“The goal is not to reject AI but to clearly define the boundaries between technological use and performers’ rights,” said Kim Seung-min, executive director of the FKMP. “Artists must remain the rightful recipients of compensation even as AI is used as a creative tool.
Founded in 1988, the FKMP is the only copyright trust management organization for music performers in Korea. It collects and distributes royalties for performers across popular music, traditional Korean music and classical music.
