Army's Special Warfare Command stages wintertime drills in sub-zero weather

The Army's Special Warfare Command has been staging intensive wintertime drills aimed at enhancing its special operations capabilities under extreme weather conditions, the armed service said Thursday.The 12-day drills have been taking place since earlier this month near Daegwallyeong Pass, located in a mountainous region in eastern Korea, according to the Army. It said the training will run until February, without specifying when it began.The exercise, which is held annually at the height of the winter cold in January and February, unfolds in a choppy mountainous region 1,407 meters (4,616 feet) above sea level, with a low temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit).During the drills, troops infiltrate an opponent's area from the rear and observe their target while covering themselves with snow and leaves during daytime. They then dig out a shelter to discuss future operational plans during the night.Troops also practice escaping from enemy territory after completing their mission, along with tactical ski training aimed at dodging opponent strikes.This year's drills have involved veteran command officers as opponents to simulate a more realistic scenario.Yonhap