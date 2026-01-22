 Navy deep-sea divers conduct wintertime drills
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Navy deep-sea divers conduct wintertime drills

Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 11:19
Navy officers run as part of a drill at a naval base in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang, on Jan. 22. [YONHAP]

Navy officers run as part of a drill at a naval base in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang, on Jan. 22. [YONHAP]

 
Navy deep-sea divers are conducting regular wintertime drills this week in waters off the country's southern coast, the Navy said, braving subzero temperatures amid a weeklong cold snap.
 
The four-day exercise kicked off Tuesday at a major naval base in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang, involving about 70 deep-sea divers from the elite Sea Salvage & Rescue Unit (SSU), according to the armed service.
 

Related Article

The training was organized to help them overcome cold-weather circumstances and sharpen their readiness posture for wintertime rescue operations.
 
As part of the exercise, the divers familiarized themselves with various underwater situations that could arise during salvage operations and conducted group sea swimming and paddling drills, the Navy said.
 
Launched in 1950 as a Navy special forces unit, the SSU is tasked with ship salvage and rescue operations.
 

Yonhap
tags korea navy military drills

More in Defense

Navy deep-sea divers conduct wintertime drills

Air Force to receive logistical support from Japan for first time

Hyundai plant for sub contract? Industrial tie-ins may determine victory in Canadian Navy bid

Defense chief urges reform of military intelligence commands following martial law

Black Eagles to hold air show in Saudi Arabia after refueling in Japan

Related Stories

Korean, U.S. militaries stage joint airdrop supply drills

South Korean, U.S. navies hold joint drill in East Sea

South Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral drills involving aircraft carrier

Korean Air Force to participate in Australia-led military exercise to enhance joint operations

South Korea, U.S. to hold combined tabletop military exercise in Pyeongtaek next week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)