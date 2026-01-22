Senior Japanese diplomat calls Seoul-Tokyo relations 'extremely friendly,' emphasizes 'strategic importance'
Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 15:04
- LEE SOO-JUNG
"If there had not been deep trust and friendship between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the recent summit, which was convened in the hometown and political base of the Japanese leader, would not have taken place," said Shinichi Kurita, senior regional coordinator of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's First Northeast Asia Division, to the group of 67 students through an online lecture held at a hotel in Osaka, Japan.
He also stressed that domestic leadership transitions will never compromise Korea's "strategic importance" to Japan.
Last week, Lee and Takaichi held a two-day summit in Nara, Japan. It marked the first time the incumbent Japanese leader welcomed a foreign head of state to her hometown. The recent talks came about two months after their first summit last year in Korea, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. Last year marked the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations.
The Korean students were visiting Osaka through the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (Jenesys), a people-to-people exchange program which has invited more than 4,000 Korean college students to Japan since 2007 through coordination with the state-managed Japan-Korea Cultural Foundation.
Kurita, a seasoned diplomat, has served in the Foreign Ministry since 1991. He has been posted three times to Japanese missions in Korea's Busan and Seoul.
Today's cordial dynamics between the two nations extend from political spheres to people-to-people exchanges, the diplomat said.
Recalling developments of the past several months, Kurita noted that bilateral summits happened nearly once a month: Lee and ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met in Canada last June, in Tokyo in August and in Busan in September, followed by talks between Lee and Takaichi in Gyeongju in October and in Japan's Nara earlier this month.
He also noted that people-to-people exchanges have grown "exponentially" by around 1,200-fold over the past 60 years.
"A record-high of 12 million Japanese and South Koreans traveled to each other's countries in 2024 — a huge leap when compared to 1965, when the number of yearly travelers was around 10,000," the diplomat said.
Citing the results of a joint poll conducted by Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun and Korea's Hankook Ilbo, Kurita added that public sentiment between the two nations has also grown more amicable.
"In 2025, 52 percent of 1,014 Japanese respondents positively assessed the bilateral relationship, a 2 percent jump from the previous year," the diplomat said. "The figure for Koreans was 55.2 percent," up 12.7 percent from 2024.
"While South Korea-Japan relations may face difficult phases from time to time, it is important to believe that they are fundamentally improving over the long term," Kurita said.
The Japanese senior diplomat underscored Seoul's indispensable role for regional geopolitical peace and security.
"Tokyo believes close cooperation with Seoul and Washington should continue to address Pyongyang's nuclear missiles," Kurita said. "Japan pursues international cooperation for geopolitical security with partner countries by strengthening regional deterrence and responsiveness, as well as through the United Nations Security Council."
When asked about how South Korea's domestic political situation would affect bilateral ties with Japan, Kurita said that "the importance of Seoul-Tokyo relations would remain unchanged."
He explained that the Japanese government had adhered to its principle of upholding bilateral strategic importance and had closely communicated with counterparts in Seoul when the fallout from of martial law shadowed South Korea. Ousted Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, eventually led to his impeachment and thereby provoked political uncertainty. Yoon was removed from office about four months later, in April last year.
"There was a telephone conversation between the then-Korean acting president and Japanese prime minister [in December of 2024], and the Japanese foreign minister visited Korea in early January of last year," the diplomat said.
"These efforts show that the significance of the bilateral relation is immutable — although people come and go."
Japan also seeks expanded support from South Korea for its political agenda to bring back 12 Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s. One of the victims is Megumi Yokota, who was taken to Pyongyang in 1977 when she was 13.
At the recent summit, the Japanese prime minister sought South Korea's understanding of Japan's push for the abductees' immediate return, which President Lee was reported to have strongly endorsed, according to Takaichi last week.
"I have witnessed improvements in the bilateral relations over the past 30 years of my service at the Foreign Ministry, and I want to tell the future generation that this direction will continue," Kurita said.
