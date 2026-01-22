Seoul approaching Trump's 'Board of Peace' invitation with caution
The Korean government has taken a cautious approach toward joining the U.S.-led “Board of Peace,” a postwar Gaza reconstruction body proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, while internally weighing participation over costs, uncertainties and broader Seoul-Washington strategic considerations.
The proposal comes as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in and around the Gaza Strip following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which prompted a large-scale Israeli military campaign in the densely populated Palestinian territory. The fighting has caused widespread destruction in Gaza, intensifying international debate over how the region should be governed and rebuilt once the war ends.
"The government is reviewing the U.S. proposal by assessing the board’s potential contribution to peace and stability and the role Korea could play," said Lee Moon-bae, a deputy spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a briefing at the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Thursday.
The comments came after the ministry said on Tuesday that it recently received an invitation from Washington and was examining the matter.
Within the government, sentiment appears to lean toward joining the board.
"The government welcomes the Trump administration’s initiative and is actively reviewing whether to join," a senior government official said in a phone call with the JoongAng Ilbo on Thursday. "Some believe joining sooner rather than later would be preferable, and the government is unlikely to delay once it settles on a direction."
The U.S. president announced the formation of the Board of Peace on Jan. 15, describing it as the top decision-making body that would oversee Gaza after the war.
The Trump administration has sent invitations to about 60 countries, including Korea. Foreign media have reported that Israel and several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, have expressed interest in joining.
Several European countries have expressed skepticism, in part because of Trump’s recent attempts to pursue U.S. control over Greenland.
Critics argue that the board could extend beyond Gaza reconstruction and seek to assume functions traditionally handled by the United Nations, labeling it a “Trump-style United Nations.”
A draft charter shared with invited countries does not explicitly mention Gaza and instead refers broadly to "areas affected or threatened by conflict."
Cost remains a key practical hurdle. The draft charter does not impose a formal membership fee, but members would need to cover operating expenses through voluntary contributions. Countries seeking permanent membership with no term limit would need to pay a fee of $1 billion.
Despite these concerns, analysts say broader Korea-U.S. issues factor heavily into the government’s decision.
The two countries are engaged in follow-up talks on issues such as the possible introduction of nuclear-powered submarines and revisions to their nuclear cooperation agreement. Washington has also raised the possibility of imposing semiconductor tariffs, adding to Seoul’s pressure.
Participation in the Board of Peace could serve as leverage in discussions on trade and security issues with Washington.
"It effectively amounts to an ‘alliance test’ under the second Trump administration,” a Democratic Party official said. “With trade pressures mounting, the government needs to act strategically."
A final decision may still take time. Officials say the government lacks detailed information on how the Board of Peace will be structured, what authority it will hold and what issues it will oversee.
"Countries that received invitations are asking the United States for more information because details about the Board of Peace remain scarce,” a diplomatic source said. “Even the U.S. State Department has not been able to clearly explain the details."
No official list of participating countries has been released.
A senior White House official said invitations went out to about 50 countries and that leaders from roughly 35 have expressed interest, but the Korean government estimates the number of countries that have indicated participation at around 20.
Confusion also emerged after Trump said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had accepted an invitation to join the board. Putin later denied the claim and said Russia would discuss the matter with its strategic partners.
“The invitation does not specify a deadline for response,” a Foreign Ministry official said. “The government plans to conduct a thorough review of the charter by examining it not only in terms of bilateral relations but also regional dynamics and international law."
