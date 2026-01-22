Dayslong cold wave reaches peak nationwide

The severe cold spell continued nationwide for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with temperatures plummeting to as low as minus 24.2 degrees Celsius (minus 11.56 degrees Fahrenheit) in some mountainous areas of Gangwon, the state weather agency said.Due to strong winds, the perceived temperature in the Imnam district of Gangwon's Cheorwon County dived to minus 36.8 degrees Celsius in the morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.Morning lows reached minus 18.8 degrees Celsius in Gangwon's Daegwallyeong area, minus 17.3 degrees in Gangwon's Chuncheon, minus 17.9 degrees in Gyeonggi's Paju, minus 13.2 degrees in Seoul, minus 7.2 degrees in Busan and 0.5 degrees on Jeju Island, the KMA said.Most regions are expected to remain below freezing even during the daytime, the agency said, noting the highest daily temperatures will range from minus 8 to 3 degrees Celsius across the country.The cold snap is expected to continue until the weekend, though temperatures will rise slightly, especially in the morning, the KMA said. It forecast snow in South Jeolla and on Jeju Island between Friday and Saturday.Yonhap