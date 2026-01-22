Homes, offices of 3 suspects raided over alleged drone flights to North Korea

North Korea's denuclearization 'ideal' but unrealistic for now, Lee says in presser

North ramps up 'people-first' policy push ahead of party congress

South Korea to seek consultation with UNC over push to reopen border trails inside DMZ

North Korean POWs in Ukraine express wish to defect in interviews

North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine expresses desire to defect to South: Report

North Korea signals that any troop dispatch to Russia would align with international law

First North Korean troops reach Russia's border near Ukraine, reports say

Ukraine claims it blew up Russian railway used to ship North Korean munitions

Over 7,000 North Korean troops deployed near border with Ukraine armed with rifles: Kyiv