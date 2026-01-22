North ramps up 'people-first' policy push ahead of party congress

North Korea is ramping up its "people-first" policy push to win public support in the lead-up to an upcoming party congress, according to a North Korean newspaper Thursday.The Rodong Sinmun, the most widely read newspaper in North Korea published by the ruling party, ran a front-page article emphasizing "the party's absolute sense of service" to the people.The "people-first" principle is one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's key policy principles, illustrated by his signature regional development projects aimed at improving living standards."The people are the revolutionary root and life of the party," the article said."It is our party's firm stance that any projects aimed at realizing the people's long-cherished wishes should be carried out willingly and as promptly as possible, regardless of advantages or disadvantages or the cost of any effort," it said.The newspaper claimed that the ruling Workers Party of Korea is striving to carry out "tasks aimed at improving people's well-being with ever higher goals and standards without being satisfied."The emphasis on public well-being comes as the regime is tightening discipline among officials ahead of its first party congress in five years, expected to convene next month. North Korea is expected to unveil a five-year economic development vision and carry out a personnel reshuffle at the congress.The dual stance appears aimed at drumming up public support for the party in the lead-up to the congress.While attending a ceremony at a machinery plant in Hamhung on Monday, Kim fired the vice premier for the machinery industry in a rare public dismissal of an official, chastising "defeatism, irresponsibility and passiveness" among officials.Yonhap