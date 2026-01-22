 Prosecutors appeal Yoon Suk Yeol's five-year sentence
Prosecutors appeal Yoon Suk Yeol's five-year sentence

Published: 22 Jan. 2026, 11:57 Updated: 22 Jan. 2026, 12:26
Special counsel Cho Eun-seok speaks during a press conference announcing the results of the counsel's investigation on insurrection in relation to the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law declaration, at the counsel's office in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Dec. 15. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Prosecutors appealed the court's five-year sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, handed down earlier this month for obstruction and abuse of power.
 
"We filed an appeal to the verdict and sentencing," the special counsel, led by prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, said on Thursday in a press release.
 

Korea’s judicial system allows prosecutors to appeal both verdicts and sentences, giving them the same rights as defendants to challenge court decisions they believe are flawed.
 
The Seoul Central Court found Yoon guilty of obstruction of special official duties and abuse of power and sentenced him to five years in prison last Friday.
 
However, Yoon was found not guilty on charges of using false official documents and ordering the dissemination of press guidance to foreign media.
 
Yoon’s attorneys also filed an appeal on Monday.
 
This is one of eight trials in which Yoon is standing as a defendant after declaring martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
