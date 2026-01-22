Prosecutors appeal Yoon Suk Yeol's five-year sentence

Ex-Prime Minister Han given 23 years for taking part in insurrection in first martial law verdict

Korea becomes 1st nation to enact comprehensive law on safe AI usage

Ruling party proposes merger with minor Rebuilding Korea Party ahead of local elections

Related Stories

Seven trials, one former president: Yoon faces first of several reckonings next week

A who's who of the Dec. 3 martial law debacle: What they did, and where they stand now

Special counsel raids ex-President Yoon's home over suspicions related to presidential residence relocation

In historic courtroom where military dictators were tried, prosecutors demand ultimate sentence for Yoon

Former President Yoon smiles in court as special counsel recommends death penalty