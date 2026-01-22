Ruling party proposes merger with minor Rebuilding Korea Party ahead of local elections

The leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday proposed merging with the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party, in a move expected to broaden its political spectrum around four months ahead of the local elections.DP leader Jung Chung-rae made the proposal during an emergency press conference at the National Assembly, calling on the minor party to swiftly begin working-level discussions for the proposed merger."We held a presidential election together to launch the Lee Jae Myung government," he said. "I hope we will also hold the June 3 local elections together."Jung stressed that the two parties have both opposed the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration and "overcame Yoon's failed martial law bid together."He also emphasized that both parties support the same "spirit of the times," including winning the local elections and hoping for the success of the Lee administration."The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party must work together as a team to ensure the success of the Lee administration, which is the spirit of our times," he said. "We will wait for the Rebuilding Korea Party's response."Jung's proposal draws keen attention amid growing competition between the two parties in regions such as the Jeolla provinces where their support base overlaps.The Rebuilding Korea Party is led by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Cho, who is currently visiting North Jeolla, said he will "heed the voices of the public and party members" regarding the DP's merger proposal.Yonhap