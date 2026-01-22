73 Korean nationals held in Cambodia over alleged scam crimes to be forcibly returned home

Seventy-three Korean nationals who have been detained in Cambodia over alleged involvement in scam crimes will be forcibly returned home for investigation, the Blue House said Thursday.A chartered flight will depart from Incheon International Airport at 8:45 p.m. and return at 9:10 a.m. on Friday carrying the suspects, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.The suspects were detained in Cambodia by a joint investigation team and are accused of swindling a total of 486.7 billion won ($331.5 million) from 869 Korean victims, Kang said.It marks the largest repatriation of criminal suspects, following a joint investigation involving Korean and Cambodian police, as well as the National Intelligence Service, according to the spokesperson.The joint investigation team raided seven scam compounds, including sites in Sihanoukville, Poipet and Mondulkiri Province in December, and rounded up the suspects."Arrest warrants have been issued for all of the suspects, and they will be handed over to investigative authorities immediately upon arrival for thorough investigation and judicial proceedings," Kang said. "[The government] plans to confiscate criminal proceeds by tracking down the suspects' concealed assets to the end."The suspects are members of organized scam syndicates that carried out fake romance and investment schemes and extorted money from family members of people detained at scam centers in Cambodia. Some used deepfake technology to deceive victims and underwent plastic surgery to evade law enforcement, she said.Yonhap